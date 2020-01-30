Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market is booming worldwide according to a new research report

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market research report presents a comprehensive overview of market size, share, evolution, trends, and forecast, and growth opportunities of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market. In-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market.

This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Commvault Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, VMware, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies, and Cisco Systems.

With the increasing amount of business data, its backup and recovery has been one of the most challenging issues. Further, the advent of cloud computing and software-defined data centers with virtualized infrastructure components delivered as a service has elevated the need for data protection in the current business scenario.

The need for a common service for data protection by cloud service providers necessitated the evolution of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS). DPaaS is a web-delivered cloud-based service designed to safeguard data assets of businesses. Several companies deploy DPaaS for better network security and advanced data security for data in transit as well as data at rest.



Businesses seek advanced cloud features for better management and high scalability in their services. The increasing demand for cost effective DPaaS and disaster recovery services have enhanced the growth avenue of the global data protection as a service market.

Further, growing concerns regarding data loss, increasing need for data backups & archives, and governance, risk & compliance requirements for storage have driven the global market at a remarkable extent. However, high incurrence of costs and complexity in cloud DPaaS deployment are the identifiable restraints of the DPaaS market growth.

The qualitative research report on 'Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market' covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

The Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market report mainly includes the major company profiles with their annual sales & revenue, business strategies, company major products, profits, industry growth parameters, industry contribution on a global and regional level. This report covers the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market performance in terms of value and sales volume contribution.

In-depth information on manufacturer share, business revenue, price, and gross profit & margin, product figure, product advantage and disadvantage comparison & many more for business intelligence.

The Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market research report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market industry. The report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced Market intelligence which plays a crucial part in strategizing.

Geographical Breakdown based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and Market demand and supply scenarios. The report provides an in-depth insight into the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market industry covering all important parameters that cover Market Challenge, Driver, and Key Economic Indicators of Countries, Business Revenue Share, Distribution by Region, Downstream Consumer, and Cost Structure & Forecast.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

Market Segmentation:

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL



Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud



BY SERVICE TYPE



Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Backup as a Service (BaaS)

Storage as a Service (STaaS)



BY END USER



Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprises

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables.

The report answers future development trend of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market.

Key Questions Answered:

How much is the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market worth?

At what Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will be the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market grows?

Which industry vertical segment is expected to be the most lucrative growth in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market forecast period?

Who are the top players in Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

Which region or sub – segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market?

What are the key companies operating in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

The report covers the following chapters

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.



Chapter 1: Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.



Chapter 2: Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.



Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS).



Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS).



Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) by Regions.



Chapter 6: Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).



Chapter 7: Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS).



Chapter 9: Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.



Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.



Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.



Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.



Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

