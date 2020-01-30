Counter-IED Market worth 2.03 billion USD by 2022 according to a new research report

counter-IED market to grow from USD 1.78 billion in 2017 to USD 2.03 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022

The report "Counter-IED Market by End User (Military, Homeland Security), Deployment (Vehicle mounted, Ship mounted, Airborne mounted, Handheld), Capability (Detection (ADS, MIDS), and Countermeasure (Jammer, Neutralization)) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The counter-IED market is projected to grow from USD 1.78 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.03 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Browse 97 Market Data Tables and 74 Figures spread through 151 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Counter-IED Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

Download PDF Brochure at www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdown…d=78121179

The growth of the counter-IED market can be attributed to the changing nature of modern warfare, increasing incidences of terror attacks involving improvised explosive device (IED) blasts across the globe, increasing demand for counter-IED equipment and devices from the emerging economies as they have low budgets for carrying out R&D activities for the development of new and advanced counter-IED technologies, and deployment of different types of advanced IED detection and countermeasure equipment.

Based on the end user, the military segment is projected to lead the counter-IED market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Among end users, the military segment is expected to lead the counter-IED market in 2017. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to increased investments made by various countries, such as Israel and India in the development of new and advanced counter-IED equipment and devices to tackle threats posed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

A number of countries in the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific region are affected by improvised explosive device (IED) blasts. For instance, according to National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) of India, in 2016, India witnessed the largest number of improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in the world.

The militaries of different countries are procuring various types of counter-IED equipment and devices such as Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles with IED detection sensors mounted on them to detect and neutralize improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The airborne mounted deployment segment of the counter-IED market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment, the counter-IED market has been segmented into vehicle mounted, ship mounted, airborne mounted, handheld, and others. The vehicle mounted deployment segment is expected to lead the counter-IED market in 2017.

The airborne mounted deployment segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increased use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for detection of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Moreover, the airborne platforms are modified with the addition of various types of payloads to carry out counter-IED operations by militaries of different countries of the world.

Report: www.marketsandmarkets.com/speakto…d=78121179

India, Israel, and China are expected to be the lucrative markets for counter-IED equipment and devices.

India, Israel, and China are expected to be the largest counter-IED markets in the coming years. In 2016, India witnessed the largest number of improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in the world.

This, in turn, led to the increased procurement of counter-IED equipment for the military as well as homeland security operations in the country. Israel has the presence of several companies such as Elbit Systems Ltd., which develop advanced IED countermeasure and detection equipment.

Major players in the counter-IED market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Allen-Vanguard (Canada), Raytheon Company (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Northrup Grumman Corporation (US), Chemring Group (US),.