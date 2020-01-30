Geospatial Solutions Market estimated to reach US$ 502.6 billion by 2024 according to a new research report

Global Geospatial Solutions Market report gives complete study of Market growth drivers, Current growth, market trends, Market structure, Market projections for upcoming years.

The “Geospatial Solutions Market” report presents an in-depth assessment of the Geospatial Solutions including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, deployment case studies, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, Top key player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2019 till 2024.

The Global Geospatial Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 502.6 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 239.1 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Geospatial Solutions Market include are HERE Technologies (the Netherlands), Esri (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Atkins Plc (UK), Pitney Bowes(US), Topcon(Japan), Digital Globe Inc (Maxar Group)(US), General Electric(US), Harris Corporation(US), Google (US), Bentley (UK), Geospatial Corporation(US), Baidu(China), Telenav(US), TomTom International B.V. (the Netherlands), Apple(US), Oracle(US), Microsoft(US), Amazon(US), IBM(US), SAP (US), China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC)(China), RMSI(India), and Orbital Insights(US).

The earth observation segment is expected to be the largest market, by technology, during the forecast period. Earth observation uses satellite imagery to make several key decisions, especially in the defense & intelligence sector, is taken.

The components used in earth observation are of significant importance and value.

The investments made are also significantly high.

Geovisualization emphasizes knowledge construction over knowledge storage or information transmission. For this, geovisualization communicates geospatial information in ways that, when combined with human understanding, allow data exploration and decision-making processes.

Thus, this application is of extreme importance in mapping and surveying.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the growth of the geospatial solutions market with respect to the major regions (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa)

To define, describe, and forecast the global geospatial solutions market by technology, solution, end-user, application, and region

To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing the growth of the geospatial solutions market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the geospatial solutions market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution of each segment to the market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To track and analyze the competitive developments such as contracts & agreements, expansions, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships in the geospatial solutions market

Competitive Landscape of Geospatial Solutions Market:

1. Overview 2. Industry Ranking & Market Concentration, 2018 3. Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2018 4. Competitive Scenario

4.1. New Product Developments

4.2. Investments & Expansions

4.3. Contracts & Agreements

4.4. Mergers & Acquisitions

4.5. Joint Venture/Partnerships/Collobarations/Strategic Alliance

4.6. Others