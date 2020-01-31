CAGR of 7.3%, Autonomous Forklifts Market report edited by leading research firm

Key Players | Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Doosan Corporation

This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Autonomous Forklifts market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Autonomous Forklifts market. In-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market.

Key vendors: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Doosan Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe, Cat Lift Truck, NITCO, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Anhui Yufeng warehousing equipment Co, Ltd, BHS Corrugated Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH, AB Volvo, BALYO, CLARK, Godrej Industries Limited, Corecon, Inc., HANGCHA Group, SINKOBE CO., LTD.

Forklift is a powered machine truck which can be utilized for moving heavy or light weighted material from one place to another. Forklifts are designed for the specifications in order to handle maximum load of weights in the different industrial warehouses.

It is used for both indoor as well as outdoor materials movement in the warehouses. Autonomous forklifts reduce the risk of accidents on industrial spaces when it is being used for material handling in the warehouses.

In the forklift forked platform attached in the front of the machine can adjust their size according to the cargo to lift and move it.

The main advantage of forklift is that it increases the productivity while handling the material in the warehouses. It can lift maximum of load and move easily.



Global autonomous forklifts market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

Key players:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Doosan Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe, Cat Lift Truck, NITCO, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Anhui Yufeng warehousing equipment Co, Ltd, BHS Corrugated Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH, AB Volvo, BALYO, CLARK, Godrej Industries Limited, Corecon, Inc., HANGCHA Group, SINKOBE CO., LTD.

Market Segmentation:

- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into electric motor rider forklifts, electric motor narrow aisle forklifts, electric pallet jacks, stackers, and tow tractors, internal combustion cushion tire forklifts, internal combustion pneumatic tire forklifts, electric/IC engine tow tractors and rough terrain forklift trucks



- On the basis of level of automation, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, level 3, level 4 and level 5



- On the basis of tonnage, the market is segmented into below 5 tons, 5-10 tons and more than 10 tons



- On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service



- On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into in-house purchase and leasing



- On the basis of function, the market is segmented into manufacturing, warehousing, material handling, logistics & freight and others



- On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, paper industry, wood industry, construction, automotive food and beverages, retail and others

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report covers the following chapters

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Autonomous Forklifts market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.



Chapter 1: Autonomous Forklifts Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.



Chapter 2: Autonomous Forklifts Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.



Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Autonomous Forklifts.



Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Autonomous Forklifts.



Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Autonomous Forklifts by Regions.



Chapter 6: Autonomous Forklifts Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).



Chapter 7: Autonomous Forklifts Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Autonomous Forklifts.



Chapter 9: Autonomous Forklifts Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.



Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.



Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.



Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.



Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

