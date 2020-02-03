Cryptocurrency Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Cryptocurrency Market report provides analysis of top players in all regions with industry size, growth, revenue, market insights, demand, trend, key statistics and industry forecasts to 2024.
The Cryptocurrency Market is projected to reach US$ 1.40 Billion by 2024 from US$ 1.03 Billion by 2019, at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period.This report spread across 165 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 69 tables and 46 figures is now available in this research.
Key Players- Bitmain (China), NVIDIA (US), Xilinx (US), Intel (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Ripple Labs (US), Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland), Bitfury Group (Netherlands), Coinbase (US), BitGo (US), and Binance Holdings (China).
“Market for ASICs in cryptocurrency to register highest growth during forecast period”
The cryptocurrency market for ASIC is expected to hold the largest CAGR. ASICs are gradually being preferred by miners.
These ASIC machines mine at an extraordinary speed while consuming much less power than FPGA or GPU mining rigs. Several reputed companies, such as Bitmain, Avalon, and Innosilicon Technologies, offer highly efficient ASIC products.
ASICs are cryptocurrency mining hardware created solely to solve cryptocurrency blocks.
They have only minimal requirements for other computer applications.
“Market for payment application for cryptocurrency registers highest growth during forecast period”
The market for payment through cryptocurrency is likely to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The payment through cryptocurrency has several advantages such as enhanced transactional security, protection from fraud, decentralized system, low fees, protection from consumer charge backs, and quick international transfers.
Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:
- By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 40%
- By Designation: C-Level Executives = 45%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 25%
- By Region: North America = 30%, Europe = 40%,APAC = 25%, and RoW = 5%
The Study Objectives of this report are:
- To provide the illustrative segmentation, analysis, and projection of the main regional markets
- To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, by offering, process, types, and application
- To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, by region—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)
- To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market
- To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders
- To analyze the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, product developments, and ongoing research and development (R&D) in the market
Target Audience for Cryptocurrency Market:
- Cryptocurrency companies
- Wallets companies
- Cryptocurrency exchanges
- Semiconductor and electronics manufacturers
- Software solutions providers companies
- Banking and finance organizations
- Ecommerce companies
- Research organizations and financial consulting companies
- Angel investors, venture capitalists, private equity firms, and start-up companies
- Market research companies
