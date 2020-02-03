Cryptocurrency Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Cryptocurrency Market report provides analysis of top players in all regions with industry size, growth, revenue, market insights, demand, trend, key statistics and industry forecasts to 2024.

The Cryptocurrency Market is projected to reach US$ 1.40 Billion by 2024 from US$ 1.03 Billion by 2019, at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period.This report spread across 165 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 69 tables and 46 figures is now available in this research.

Key Players- Bitmain (China), NVIDIA (US), Xilinx (US), Intel (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Ripple Labs (US), Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland), Bitfury Group (Netherlands), Coinbase (US), BitGo (US), and Binance Holdings (China).

“Market for ASICs in cryptocurrency to register highest growth during forecast period”

The cryptocurrency market for ASIC is expected to hold the largest CAGR. ASICs are gradually being preferred by miners.

These ASIC machines mine at an extraordinary speed while consuming much less power than FPGA or GPU mining rigs. Several reputed companies, such as Bitmain, Avalon, and Innosilicon Technologies, offer highly efficient ASIC products.

ASICs are cryptocurrency mining hardware created solely to solve cryptocurrency blocks.

They have only minimal requirements for other computer applications.

“Market for payment application for cryptocurrency registers highest growth during forecast period”

The market for payment through cryptocurrency is likely to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The payment through cryptocurrency has several advantages such as enhanced transactional security, protection from fraud, decentralized system, low fees, protection from consumer charge backs, and quick international transfers.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 40%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 45%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 25%

By Region: North America = 30%, Europe = 40%,APAC = 25%, and RoW = 5%

Target Audience for Cryptocurrency Market:

Cryptocurrency companies

Wallets companies

Cryptocurrency exchanges

Semiconductor and electronics manufacturers

Software solutions providers companies

Banking and finance organizations

Ecommerce companies

Research organizations and financial consulting companies

Angel investors, venture capitalists, private equity firms, and start-up companies

Market research companies