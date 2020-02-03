2020 Gene Therapies Market report just published

Gene Therapies Market report analysis including industry Overview, Country Analysis, Key Trends, Key Retail Innovations, Competitive Landscape and Sector Analysis for upcoming years.

Gene Therapies: A Growing Pipeline and Approval of CAR-T Cell Therapies Reflect Increasing Commercial Appeal, Despite the Difficulties Faced by products such as Glybera and Strimvelis discusses all gene therapies, including not only those that involve genetic modification, but also RNAi, CAR-T cell and aptamer-based therapies.

In 2017 alone, the marketing approvals of Kymriah, Yescarta and Luxturna added to this growing class of products. However, due to various challenges, progress in developing this technology and achieving commercial uptake over the past few decades has been slow.

In the short term, there is a shortfall in global gene and cell therapy manufacturing capacity, and in the long-term the personalized nature of many gene and cell therapies represents a further challenge that will not be met by the currently used, centralized biopharmaceutical manufacturing model.

Additionally, the very small number of patients in orphan genetic diseases that these therapies are especially well suited for has caused commercial difficulties for drugs such as Glybera and Strimvelis, and the high pricing of these therapies in response to the low patient number presented strong reimbursement difficulties.

However, the pipeline for gene therapies is robust; there are 985 in vivo gene therapies, and a further 354 CAR-T cell therapies currently in pipeline development.

Most are at an early stage of development, with 76% at the Discovery or Preclinical stage.

There are also currently 23 gene therapy programs in Phase III development. This report provides a comprehensive view of the clinical, R&D, commercial and competitive landscape of Gene Therapy, and assesses key developments in delivery vector technology, and challenges and advances associated with the production of such vectors.

Understand the current status of the field of therapeutic gene therapies, and the relative clinical and commercial success of currently marketed products,Assess the pipeline for gene therapies split by therapy area, vector type and intervention type, and stage of development. Additionally, a granular assessment of the pipeline is provided across the four major therapy areas for gene therapy: oncology, central nervous system disorders, ophthalmology, and genetic disorders, Gain a picture of the current competitive landscape, with a detailed breakdown of companies actively involved in the gene therapy pipeline, Understand the level of involvement in the landscape on the part of big pharma companies, and the extent to how gene therapies fit into the overall portfolios of companies in this field,Understand the strategic consolidations landscape in gene therapies across the past decade.

Scope of this report:

Why do gene therapies still occupy only a minimal market share in their respective indications?,What can be learned from the gene therapies that have already reached the market, especially from products that have faced commercial difficulties, such as Glybera and Strimvelis?,What are the prospects of recent approvals such as Luxturna, Kymriah and Strimvelis?,What are the relative advantages and disadvantages of each vector type and which hold the most promise?,What proportion of the overall gene therapy R&D pipeline is occupied by each vector type?,How will the entry of gene therapies into the market change the global manufacturing landscape?

Table of Contents for Gene Therapies Market:

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 3

1.2 List of Figures 3

2 Gene Therapy Overview 5

2.1 Types of Gene Therapy 7

2.1.1 Types of Intervention 8

2.1.2 Types of Vector 13

3 Currently Approved Gene Therapies 22

3.1 Glybera (alipogene tiparvovec) 22

3.2 Kynamro (mipomersen) 23

3.3 Macugen (pegaptanib) 24

3.4 Vitravene (fomivirsen) 25

3.5 Gendicine (rAd-p53) 26

3.6 Oncorine (rAd5-H101) 26

3.7 Neovasculgen (Pl-VEGF165) 27

3.8 Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) 28

3.9 Spinraza (nusinersen) 29

3.10 Strimvelis (GSK-2696273) 30

3.11 Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) 32

3.12 Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) 33

3.13 Imlygic (talimogene laherparepvec) 34

3.14 Zalmoxis (Allogenic T cells encoding LNGFR and HSV-TK) 36

3.15 Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec) 37

4 Gene Therapy Production Strategies 38

4.1 Production of Viral Vectors 38

4.1.1 Case Study: Challenges in the Manufacture of AAV Vectors 40

4.2 Production of Cell-based Gene Therapies 42

5 Challenges to Gene Therapy Development 44

6 Gene Therapy Pipeline and Emerging Technologies 46

6.1 Gene Therapy Pipeline by Therapy Area and Stage of Development 46

6.2 Gene Therapy Pipeline by Intervention and Vector Type 48

6.3 Pipeline for CAR-T Cell Therapies 51

6.4 Company Positioning 52

6.4.1 Companies by Therapy Area 53

6.4.2 Companies by Stage of Development 54

6.4.3 Companies by Intervention Type 54

6.4.4 Companies by Vector Type 56

6.4.5 Companies Developing CAR-T Cell Therapies by Stage 57

6.5 Early Genome Editing Technologies 57

6.5.1 Zinc Finger Nucleases 58

6.5.2 TALEN 58

6.5.3 CRISPR-Cas9 59

7 Strategic Consolidations 62

7.1 Licensing Deals 62

7.1.1 Licensing Deals by Region Value and Year 62

7.1.2 Licensing Deals by Stage of Development and Value 64

7.1.3 Licensing Deals by Intervention and Vector Type 65

7.2 Co-development deals 66

7.2.1 Co-development Deals by Region, Year and Value 66

7.2.2 Co-development Deals by Stage of Development and Value 68

7.2.3 Co-development Deals by Intervention and Vector Type 69