Current research: Oil Accumulator Market forecast to 2023

The global oil accumulator market was valued at USD 467.9 million in 2017; it is projected to reach USD 617.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.78%, during the forecast period. Oil Accumulator Market by Type (Bladder, Piston, and Diaphragm), Pressure Rating (Up to 6,000 Psi and Above 6,000 Psi), Onshore vs Offshore, Application (Blowout Preventer & Well Head Control, Offshore Rigs, and Mud Pumps), and Region

Bladder segment is expected to be the largest oil accumulator market, by type, in 2018.

The bladder segment of the oil accumulator market, by type, is expected to be the largest market from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as high investment in onshore and offshore industries are driving the oil accumulator market.

The strong market share of bladder accumulators is attributed to high preference of customers for this type of accumulator, which is further expected to continue holding the largest share in the future with new API regulations. Another advantage of bladder accumulators is that it can be used for almost many offshore applications and has high durability compared with other types.

Up to 6,000 PSI segment is expected to be the fastest oil accumulator market, by pressure ratings, during the forecast period.

The up to 6,000 PSI segment is expected to be the fastest growing oil accumulator market from 2018 to 2023. This is due to various factors, including rising investments in the oil & gas industries.

Consumption of accumulators of pressure ranges up to 6,000 psi is higher because of the application of multiple units in place of a single unit to avoid idle time during production or drilling; this is expected to drive the up to 6,000 PSI segment of the oil accumulator market.

North America: Largest oil accumulator market during the forecast period.

The oil accumulator market has been segmented by region into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is projected to grow at the fastest rate, from 2018 to 2023, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

Countries such as the US and Canada are the largest markets in North America and have increased their investments in the oil & gas sectors in the recent past. Growing urbanization, increasing industrialization, and increasing investment in the oil & gas industry are the major factors impacting the growth of the oil accumulator market in this region.

The oil accumulator market is dominated by major players that are established brand names with wide regional presence, along with many local and regional players in emerging economies. The leading players in the oil accumulator industry include Hydac (Germany), Parker Hannifin (US), Eaton (Ireland), Freudenberg (Germany), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), and Nippon Accumulator (Japan).