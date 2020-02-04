India to Record the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period in the Soil Testing Equipment Market according to a new research report

The need for proper farm management practices, industrialization, intensification of agriculture, and the need for faster & reliable test results have driven the soil testing equipment market growth.

The global soil testing equipment market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2025. The market is driven by factors such as the growing urbanization, industrialization, and organic farmlands.

By end-user industry, the agriculture segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

The agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, as there is increasing adoption of soil testing equipment in farm management programs across various countries. Precision agriculture is the current trend that is aimed at optimizing the efficiency of fields by effective usage of operational processes.

The development and adoption of precision farming over the years have promoted soil testing, which has become a basis for understanding the variations in the yield potential and the decision to add the right amount of fertility.

Download PDF Brochure: www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdown…=246855452

By type of tests, the residual segment in the soil testing equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

There are several types of tests for soil testing; these include chemical, physical, and residual. The soil testing market for residual elements, conducted across various sectors, such as the agriculture, construction, environment, and oil & gas industries, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

The equipment largely used for residual testing are GC-MS, ICP-MS, AAS, and others.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the soil testing equipment industry due to the presence of a large number of equipment providers and R&D funding

North America accounted for the majority of the global soil testing equipment market share in 2018. Several environment governing organizations have been actively contributing to market growth and enforced various environment protection policies.

The North American testing soil testing equipment market addresses multiple environmental issues, such as climate change, acid rain reduction, industrialization, soil erosion, and construction.

Speak to Analyst: www.marketsandmarkets.com/speakto…=246855452

Leading players profiled in this report:

Agilent Technologies (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck Group (Germany)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Controls S.p.A (Italy)

LaMotte Company (US)

Geotechnical Testing Equipment UK Ltd (UK)

Sun Labtek Equipments (I) Pvt. Ltd (India)

Martin Lishman Ltd (UK)

S.W. Cole (UK)

Ele International (UK)

Gilson Company Inc. (US)

Humboldt Mfg. Co. (US)

EIE Instruments Pvt. Ltd (India)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxemburg)

Alfa Testing Equipment (US)

Matest (Italy)

M&L Testing Equipments (Canada)

Shambhavi Impex (India)