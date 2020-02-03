Top Trends Slip Additives Market Analysis - Lubrizol Corporation, Lonza Group, PMC Biogenix, Inc., Akrochem Corporation

New York, Feb, 2020 - The research techniques employed by Premium Market insights includes the bifurcation of various market segments of global slip additives market, followed by recognition of growth factors witnessed in every segment. The market forecasts are then conducted by taking the inputs shared by the business leaders across the slip additives industry value chain into consideration.

Global Slip Additives Market is accounted for $198.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $359.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from APAC, advancements in the packaging industry and growing demand for plastic films in medical applications are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

However, strict environmental & government rules and volatility in raw material prices are hampering the market.

Top key players profiled in the Slip Additives Market include are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Lonza Group, BYK Additives & Instruments, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Fine Organics Industries, Croda International PLC, PMC Biogenix, Inc., Akrochem Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Arkema SA, Wacker Chemie AG and Munzing Chemie GmbH.

Types Covered:

- Waxes & Polysiloxanes

- Fatty Amides

- Other Types

Carrier Resins Covered:

- High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

- Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

- Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

- Polypropylene (PP)

- Other Carrier Resins

Applications Covered:

- Non-packaging

- Packaging

Slip additives substances are the kind of fatty amides which are broadly used to keep up the nature of substrates. It also diminishes film-to-film and film-to-metal surface friction, offer resistance to interfering in the downstream process, and provides thermal stability thereby, minimizing adhesion, aiding separation.

These characteristics have led to the use of Slip Additives in plastics and polymer manufacturing.

Based on application, Packaging segment has witnessed considerable growth during the forecast period due to rise with the growing food & beverage industry.

Changing lifestyles and growing working-class populations in emerging economies are driving the market for on-the-go packaging products. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to fast industrialization and the presence of major packaging manufacturing companies.

