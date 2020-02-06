Global Location Analytic to reach USD 31 billion by 2026 by growth rate of more than 16.6%

The Global Location Analytic Market report highlights the factors that influence the Location Analytic market growth and product development along with technological upgradations that can boost the market. It also sheds light on the significant features and aspects of the market and explains it with appropriate statistics. In addition, it also highlights the dominating players in the market joined with their market share.

Location analytics is the process of the able to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data. Location analytics extracts Location analytics is the process of the able to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.

Location analytics extracts additional insights from business data by adding a layer of geographical position knowledge.This is used for transaction data such as sales, logistics, and supply chains to allow a new dimension that helps contextualize specific figures. Most importantly, it gives you a way to visualize the flow of goods, sales, and supplies with depth and distance.

Most of the knowledge produced across industries today already include at least some geographic component. Location Analytics includes interactive, dynamic, and live data maps making it easy to share maps across mobile devices, in presentation and across knowledge systems.

They help us find place and in this case, data and help us get to places with ease. There is a increase achievement that by adding geographic location to business data and mapping.

Global Location Analytic is valued approximately USD 9.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.6%

over the forecast period 2019-2026. Location analytics can be defined as the methodology to detect location or geography of business-based data.

It

allows companies and organizations to merge 3-D data with conventional BI data. This spatial data is collected using various data sources such as

cameras, sensors mobile devices, global positioning systems (GPS), and social media channels. Location-based analytics help in collecting location-

centric data, which guide in making strategic business decisions. Location analytics includes interpretation and analysis of estimated information

with its location or geographical component. Location analytics is also used for predictive analysis, increasing adoption by small and medium

enterprises and for market intelligence, which enhance the growth of market globally. The rising demand for location data by military of any country

to identify the exact location of troops and opponent activities on a map, helping in making better decisions and present strategic advantages. The

growing large volume of data through connected devices are leading to increased use of location analytics solutions over the forecast period of 2019

-2026.

The regional analysis of global Location Analytic is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and

Rest of the World. The Europe is the leading region across the world. Factors such as, rising population & urbanization, rapid industrialization,

increase in disposable income, enabling organization to make better decisions about customers, suppliers and asset location, witnessed to expand the

growth of Location Analytic market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are: SAAS Institute, ESRI, Oracle, Pitney Bowes, Microsoft, Galigeo, Cisco Systems, IBM, Purple, GeoMobyl

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight

years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries

involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges

which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for

stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and

sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Solution: Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding, Data Integration and ETL, Reporting and Visualization, Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis, Other

By Service: Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance

By Application: Risk Management, Emergency Response Management, Customer Experience Management, Remote Monitoring, Supply chain Planning and Optimization, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Others

By Vertical: Retail, Manufacturing, Government & Defence, Media & Entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utilities, others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2016, 2017

Base year - 2018

Forecast period - 2019 to 2026



Target Audience of the Global Location Analytic in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

In the end, Location Analytic Market Report delivers a conclusion which includes Breakdown and Data Triangulation, Consumer Needs/Customer Preference

Change, Research Findings, Market Size Estimation, Data Source. These factors will increase the business overall.

