Continuous Testing Market to 2023 showing steady growth at 15.9% CAGR and projected to reach US$ 2.41 Billion

Continuous Testing Market report provides analysis of top players in all regions with industry size, growth, technology, market insights, demand, trend, key statistics and industry forecasts to 2023.

The “Continuous Testing Market” report presents an in-depth assessment of the Continuous Testing including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, deployment case studies, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, Top key player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2018 till 2023.

The Continuous Testing Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.15 Billion in 2018 to US$ 2.41 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 147 Pages, Profiling 22 Companies and Supported with 66 Tables and 48 figures is now available in this research.

Key Players- Mindtree (India), EPAM Systems (US), HCL Technologies (India), Atos (France), Tech Mahindra (India), Hexaware (India), Tricentis(Austria), Cigniti (India), Larsen and Toubro Infotech (India), NIIT Technologies (India), CA Technologies (US), IBM (US), Capgemini (France), Spirent Communications (UK), Micro Focus (UK), Syntel (US), Cognizant (US), Parasoft (US), Softcrylic (US), LogiGear (US), QualiTest (US), Testplant (UK), Vector Software (US), QA Mentor (US), and SmartBear Software (US).

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness is the important need of SMEs, as they always face constraints in marketing themselves and gaining visibility, due to their limited budgets.

Moreover, SMEs use continuous testing for reducing the time and increasing their efficiency in executing the software development life cycle.

Due to budget constraints, SMEs mostly prefer cloud-based solutions over on-premises solutions, and this adoption trend is expected to accelerate in the near future, enabling the cloud deployment type to have a considerable market size during the forecast period.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018, while APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to be a lucrative market for continuous testing during the forecast period, considering the untapped opportunities and increasing commercial investment in different industry verticals in the region.

Multinational companies are expected to emphasize on exploring the APAC market by partnering with local companies, channel partners, and technology partners.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 22%, Tier 2 – 41%, and Tier 3 – 37%

By Designation: C-level – 72%, D-level – 19%, and Others – 9%

By Region: North America – 64%, Europe – 19%, Asia Pacific – 12%, and RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Continuous Testing Market:

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product/Service Launches and Product Upgradations

12.3.2 Business Expansions

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.3.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

Research Coverage:

The report segments the continuous testing market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its sub segments. The market numbers are further split across different industry verticals and regions.

Moreover, the report splits the market into on-premises and cloud deployment types.