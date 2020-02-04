Gas Phase Filtration Market analysis interpreted by a new report

In gas phase filtration, substances such as activated carbon and sodium permanganate are used as gas filtration media. These gas phase filtration media are attached to the filters in the form of porous pellets, which is installed in the filtration system. Gas phase filtration is widely used to eliminate hazardous gaseous elements from the air.

An exclusive Gas Phase Filtration Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases).

Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Leading Gas Phase Filtration Market Players:

American Air Filter (AAF) Company

Bry-Air (Asia)

Camfil

Circul-Aire

Clarcor (Parker Hannifin Corporation)

Donaldson Company

Freudenberg

Kimberley-Clark

Promark Associates

Purafil

The gas phase filtration market is segmented on the basis of type, media, form, end user. On the basis of type, the gas phase filtration market is segmented into, packed bed (thin bed) filters, combination (deep bed) filters.

On the basis of media, the gas phase filtration market is segmented activated carbon, potassium permanganate, blend. On the basis of form, the gas phase filtration market is segmented corrosion & toxic gas control, odor control.

On the basis of end user, the gas phase filtration market is segmented pulp & paper industry, chemicals and petrochemicals industry, metals & mining industry, data centers, semiconductor manufacturing industry, food & beverages industry, healthcare industry, utilities industry, other end users.

