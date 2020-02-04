Professional Survey Report on the Global Moisture Barrier Bags Market just published

Global Moisture Barrier Bags Market 2019 : Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2026

“Global Moisture Barrier Bags Market is valued approximately at USD 367.15 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.50 % over the forecast period 2019-2026”

Moisture barrier bags are considered as most effective packaging solutions as it protects against corrosive damage caused by oxygen, humidity, salt spray, moisture, grease, aromas and other airborne contaminants. The Moisture barrier bags find its application in various sectors such as food, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, electronics and others as it offers stiff vacuum packaging and maximum puncture resistance applications.

Years considered for the study are:

Historical year - 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period - 2019 to 2026

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

The growth of the market is primarily driven by the growing demand from manufacturing sectors along with the growing need for flexible packaging solutions.

For Instance: according to UNIDO estimates, global manufacturing output is expected to grow from 1.1% in Q2 in 2016 to 4.2% in Q2 2017.

Manufacturing output in emerging & developing economies (at 6% 2017) continues to remain strong and fare better than that of industrial economies (at 2.7%) for Q2 2017.

Therefore, growth in manufacturing industry is expected to boost the demand for moisture barrier bags.

However, high cost of moisture bag packaging is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Vendors

The Global Moisture Barrier Bags Market is primarily dominated by major companies like

3M

Desco

Advantek

Protective Packaging Corporation

IMPAK Corp

Dou Yee Enterprises (S)

Action Circuits (UK) Ltd

Suzhou Star New Material Co., Ltd

Sonoco Products Company

Nordic Paper Holdings AB

Market Segmentation

Global Moisture Barrier Bags Market has been divided into the following segments

Product:

Foil Bags

Alufoil Bags

Mylar Bags

Vacuum Bags

Application:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Other

Major Highlights of the Global Moisture Barrier Bags Market are:

North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to manufacturers involved in supplying and innovating products such as anti-static and static moisture bags for pharmaceutical purposes.

Dominance of the region is attributed owing to the changing preference toward flexible packaging solutions attributable to low cost and enhanced consumer experience.

Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period.

Target Audience of the Global Moisture Barrier Bags Market:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors