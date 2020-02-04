Stage and Scenery Equipment foreseen to grow exponentially by 2025 according to a new research report

The global stage and scenery equipment market accounted for US$ 527.1 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 651.0 Mn by 2025.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, such as the rise in demand for automated rigging systems. The stage and scenery facilitate in easy movement of overhead scenery, backgrounds, audio and lighting units. These automated stage and scenery equipment are favored by theatres and clubs in countries that are grappling labor shortage, which a major factor fueling the market growth over the years. The growth of the market for stage and scenery equipment is promising during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, pertaining to various aspects such as increasing development or up gradation of old theatres, clubs, and ballrooms.

Stage and Scenery Equipment Market Insights

Significant Rise in Demand for Automated Rigging Systems in Theatres are Driving Stage And Scenery Equipment Market

In recent years, the global rigging systems in theatres are witnessing a significant drift towards automated or motorized rigging over manual rigging. Dramatic scenery moves can be programmed effortlessly using simple, instinctive controls. Automated rigging provides the assurance of predictable, consistent scenery movements at every performance. The movement to motorized rigging has affected theatres at all levels – from middle schools to opera houses.

Safety and efficiency are key factors in this change. Motorized sets are easier to use and do not require the handling of counterweights. The ease of use, however, does not reduce the need for operator training. Whereas the operator must have proficiency in operating computers to use motorized rigging systems. However, if the training offered is sufficient, the operator can seamlessly control the actions to be performed by rigging systems without manual labor with just a click of a button. Thus the above-mentioned reasons are expected to drive the market for stage and scenery equipment market over the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Safety and Space Concerns

Among the three types of rigging systems, the dead hung as well as manually operated rigging systems pose safety concerns regarding its maintenance and cleaning purpose. On the other hand, motorized rigging systems come with winches with single or dual brakes for added safety for onlookers, performers, and the audience. Thus the above reason is set to increase the demand for automated or motorized rigging systems over the forecast period. However, motorized rigging systems reduced the usage of counterweight thus by reducing space inside the building.

Stage and Scenery Equipment Market Strategic Insights

The product development was observed as the most adopted strategy in the Global Stage and Scenery Equipment Market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in Stage and Scenery Equipment Market landscape are listed below:

2017: Trekwerk completed the installation of TNM Control system at Dansenshus Stockholm. This control system will control a service bridge and 36 SynchroDisks.

2017: ETC launched Touchscreen Station for Mosaic. It’s a 4.3-inch screen which can be connected to the Mosaic system which runs through Mosaic software 2.4. This system will control and monitor the installations with color pickers, buttons, virtual faders and so on.

2017: J.R. Clancy supported Glens Falls Civic Center (GFCC) in Glens Falls, New York with newer technology. The company supplied new hoist for supporting larger scoreboard for presenting full LED screens on all sides.

GLOBAL STAGE AND SCENERY EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Rigging Systems Type

Dead Hung

Manually Operated Counterweight Rigging

Motorized Rigging

By Hoists Type

Fixed

Variable Speed

By End-User Application

Theatre

Clubs

Ball rooms

Others