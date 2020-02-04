Major Trends in Inductor Market interpreted by a new report

Inductor Market Size Research Report, identifies new revenue opportunity in Inductor system. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth of the Inductor industry.

The report "Inductor Market by Inductance (Fixed, Variable), Type (Wire wound, Multilayered, Molded, Film), Core Type (Air, Ferrite, Iron), Shield Type (Shielded, Unshielded), Mounting Technique, Vertical, Application, Geography - Global Forecast 2025",is estimated to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2020 to USD 4.7 billion by 2025; at a CAGR of 4.2%. Major driving factors of the inductor market are the increasing demand for consumer electronics that require a large number of inductors and the rising adoption of electric vehicles.

Fixed inductor market is fastest-growing market

Most of the inductors used in the electronics industry are fixed inductors. As the electronics industry is shifting toward small form factors, fixed inductors are increasingly becoming popular, owing to their compact design and lightweight.

These inductors have coils that are wound in such a manner that they remain fixed in a position. They are used in filters, sensors, transformers, motors, energy storage systems, among others.

Fixed inductors can sustain in high temperatures and can operate in extreme environments; hence, the demand for these inductors is likely to increase in the near future.

Wire-wound inductors to hold largest share of inductor market in 2025

Wire-wound inductors have a core made of magnetic metals such as iron or ferrite with a wire wound around it.

Unwanted radio frequencies can interfere with the audio sound quality and disrupt electrical circuits. Hence, wire-wound inductors are used as they can block or filter radio frequencies.

They are typically found in car audio systems and electronic control units (ECUs) and also in electronic equipment used in communication infrastructures and mobile base stations. They are mainly used in the high-frequency circuits of mobile communication equipment, such as wireless LAN, mobile phones, broadband components, RFID tags, RF transceivers, Bluetooth, Wireless PDA, and security systems.

Wire-wound inductors are larger in size and their performance is twice than that of multilayered inductors of the same size. Wire-wound inductors hold the largest market share as the manufacturing cost involved is less compared with other types of inductors and they provide a high inductance value.

Automotive is fastest-growing vertical in inductor

Inductors, used in automotive applications, have to operate under harsh environmental conditions. They can be used in various applications such as engine and transmission control units, LED drivers, HID lighting, and noise suppression for motors.

Advancements in the automotive industry such as passenger comfort and safety, as well as environmental considerations, require expanding electronics to accommodate the decreasing available space. Inductors in the automotive industry are used in applications such as EMI filtering of high-power lines and energy storage for high-frequency DC-to-DC converters.

In the automotive sector, surface-mount power inductors are widely used. As an increasing number of systems are becoming electrical instead of mechanical, a large amount of current is required to be appropriately regulated and filtered.

due to the adoption and increase in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, the demand for inductors in automobiles has significantly increased.

APAC to hold largest share of inductor market in 2025

The growth of the inductor market in APAC is mainly driven by the growth of the consumer electronics market in the region. APAC is witnessing dynamic changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies across various industries.

As APAC has low labor cost, most of the inductors are manufactured in APAC and are exported to various regions. There is an extensive rise in the demand for power, which is increasing the need for power management and thereby, accelerating the demand for inductors.

Key Market Players

Key players in the market are Murata Manufacturing (Japan), TDK (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology (US), TAIYO YUDEN (Japan), Chilisin (Taiwan), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Panasonic (Japan), ABC Taiwan Electronics (Taiwan), Pulse Electronics (US), Coilcraft (US), Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics (China), Bourns (US), Sumida (Japan), ICE Components (US), AVX (US), Bel Fuse (France), Falco Electronics (Mexico), GCi Technologies (US), Würth Elektronik (Germany), and Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea).

These players are increasingly undertaking product launches and developments, and acquisitions, to develop and introduce new technologies and products in the market.