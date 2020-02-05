Defoamers Market is projected to reach $6.59 billion, at a CAGR of 3.8% according to a new research report

[170 Pages Report] Defoamers Market Report categorizes the global market by Type (Water Based, Oil Based, and Silicone Based), Application (Pulp & paper, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Paints & Coatings, Detergents, Pharmaceutical, Textiles, and Water Treatment) & by Geography.

According to the new market research report "Defoamers Market by Type (Water Based, Oil Based, and Silicone Based), Application (Pulp & paper, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Paints & Coatings, Detergents, Pharmaceutical, Textiles, and Water Treatment) – Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the defoamers market is projected to reach USD 6.60 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 3.8% from USD 5.48 billion in 2016.



Silicone-based captures the largest share of the Defoamers Market



The defoamers market is segmented based on types, namely, water-based, oil-based, and-silicone based. In 2015, silicone-based captured the maximum share of the overall market and is expected to witness the second-highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The demand of silicone-based is increasing because of its properties such as low surface tension, chemical inertness, thermal stability, and complete solubility in water.



Growing demand from pulp & paper application to drive the Defoamers Market



The defoamers market is also segmented based on applications. The major applications of the defoamer market are pulp & paper, oil & gas, paints & coatings, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, textile, and others.

Pulp & paper is the leading application of the defoamer market due to its high demand for pulp & paper manufacturing.



North America the largest Defoamers Market



The defoamer market is broadly segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is the largest defoamer market, closely followed by Asia-Pacific, in terms of value.

The rising demand from applications such as paints & coatings and pulp & paper in this region is driving the defoamer market.



Various market players such as Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), BASF (Germany), Kemira (Finland), Ashland (U.S.), Elements Plc.

(U.K.), and Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan) dominate the global defoamer market.



