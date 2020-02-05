Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

[161 Pages] Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market research report categorizes the global market by Application (Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Desalination System & RO Purification), Material Type (Thin Film Composite Membrane & Cellulose Based), End-Use Industry & by Geography.

According to the new market research report "Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market by Material Type (Cellulose Based and Thin Film Composite Membrane), by End-Use Industry & Application (Desalination System, Ro Purification and Medical Devices & Diagnostics), and by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the reverse osmosis membrane market is projected to reach USD 5.00 Billion by 2021, projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.75%, during the forecast period.



The growth is fueled by the increasing demand for clean and processed water and mandatory government regulations, which has been one of the top priorities of the governments, globally that has been boosting the reverse osmosis membrane market and increasing the number of new product launches and agreements & joint ventures.



Thin Film Composite Membranes: The largest material type in the RO membrane market



A thin film composite or TFC is a reverse osmosis membrane composed of and manufactured as three layers bonded together. The two base layers of the asymmetric design have a thin skin and the third layer is of either polyamide or charged polysulfone deposited on the surface.

Deteriorating water quality, rising health awareness, and growing adoption of diverse water purification technologies drive the TFC membranes market, globally. The rapid growth is attributed to the increasing stringent regulatory enforcement for water quality, which often necessitates the use of membrane separation technologies.



Desalination Systems: The largest application market for RO membrane



Desalination has become an appealing option that addresses dwindling fresh water supplies as countries seek solutions on how to tackle water scarcity caused by population growth, climate change, pollution, and industrial development. Increasing global water scarcity has opened up vast avenues for growth in the desalination systems market.

A seismic increase in urbanization and economic growth, globally, has led to more than half the world facing water scarcity issues. In line with the rapid urbanization progress, the coastal areas are now also home to major industrial parks in many regions, which is encouraging them to use desalination systems for purifying sea water.

The major benefit of desalination is that it can continue to deliver high-quality drinking water for consumption, even during periods of drought. It also provides an alternative source of water that will make our overall supply more diverse and less vulnerable to interruption.



Middle East & Central Asia: The largest region for RO membranes



Middle East & Central Asia consists of countries that are rich in fossil energy resources, but water is a rare commodity in the region. Thus the development of efficient technologies and scalable infrastructure to meet potable water demands is, therefore, among the top priorities of local governments.

New research centers for water desalination based on membranes are driving the growth of the RO membranes market in the region that is helping its economy to meet the growing demand for quality water. The region is also shifting towards more sustainable, environmentally-friendly, and cost-effective membrane-based desalination units, particularly RO.



Major players such as The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Nitto Denko Corporation (Hydranautics) (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), General Electric (U.S.), and Toyobo Co., Ltd.

(Japan) have adopted development strategies such as expansions, agreements & collaborations, and new product development to achieve growth in the RO market.



