Inductor Market worth US$ 4.7 billion by 2025 according to a new research report

Inductor market report provides analysis of top players in all regions with industry size, growth, revenue, cost, sales, technology, market insights, demand, trend, key statistics and industry forecasts to 2025.

Global Inductor market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Inductor market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Inductor Market is estimated to grow from US$ 3.8 Billion in 2020 to US$ 4.7 Billion by 2025; at a CAGR of 4.2%. This report spread across 174 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 102 Tables and 45 figures is now available in this research.

Wire-wound inductors have a core made of magnetic metals such as iron or ferrite with a wire wound around it. Unwanted radio frequencies can interfere with audio sound quality and disrupt electrical circuits.

Thus, wire-wound inductors are used as they can block or filter radio frequencies.

They are typically found in car audio systems and electronic control units (ECUs) and also in electronic equipment used in communication infrastructures and mobile base stations.

An air core inductor has air inside its windings and does not depend on a ferromagnetic material to achieve its specified inductance. Its inductance is unaffected by the current it carries.

These inductors are designed to perform at high frequencies of 1 GHz as ferromagnetic cores tend to have losses above 100 MHz. These inductors are used at high frequencies as they are free from energy losses, called core losses, which increase with frequency.

Consumer electronic products are vulnerable to operational threats from voltage transients such as lightning and electro-static discharge (ESD), short circuits, or overload conditions. These products must comply with the ongoing regulatory standards for safe and energy-efficient operation, transmission, and the distribution of power/signal.

The growing demand for consumer electronics across the world, such as smartphones, tablets, portable gaming consoles, laptops, and set-top boxes is the major factor driving the demand for various inductors.

Key Players- Murata Manufacturing (Japan), TDK (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology (US), TAIYO YUDEN (Japan), Chilisin (Taiwan), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Panasonic (Japan), ABC Taiwan Electronics (Taiwan), Pulse Electronics (US), Coilcraft (US), Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics (China), Bourns (US), Sumida (Japan), ICE Components (US), AVX (US), Bel Fuse (France), Falco Electronics (Mexico), GCi Technologies (US), WürthElektronik (Germany), and Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea).

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global inductor market based on inductance, type, core type, shield type, mounting technique, application, vertical and geography. The report describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the inductor market and forecasts the same till 2025.