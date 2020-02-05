[PDF] Risk Management Market analysis interpreted by a new report

This report focuses on the global markets for risk management technologies. Enterprise risk has varied definitions and interpretations among organizations depending on their size, industry and risk maturity. The market for ERM technologies has transformed from a tactical focus to meet regulatory compliances to a more strategic approach on enterprise-wide risk management.

Top players Lockpath, LogicManager, MetricStream, Qualys, SAP SE, SAS Institute, ServiceNow discussed in a new market research report

New York, Feb, 2020 – Risk Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT& Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Government & Defense and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Report: www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00021342

Top key players profiled in the Risk Management Market include are IBM Corporation, Lockpath, Inc., LogicManager, Inc., MetricStream Inc., Qualys, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ServiceNow, RSA Security LLC and Thomson Reuters.

Increase in data security breaches in enterprises and surge in stringent government regulatory compliances are some of the major factors which will drives the growth of the risk management market. In addition, growth in IoT landscape and rising adoption of risk management in financial institution fuels the growth of the market.

However, high cost and complexity in installation and configuration of the software and less security provided by the risk management hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising demand form developing economies and integration of artificial intelligence in risk management are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the risk management market during the forecast period.

What is REGIONAL FRAMEWORK of Risk Management Market?

The global risk management is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical and region. In terms of component, it is segmented into software and services.

In terms of deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

Based on industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT& telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government & defense and others.

Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

What are Scope of market for Risk Management ?

Risk management is the procedure of identifying, controlling and assessing of risks of an organization' earnings and capital. These risks could stem from a wide variety of sources such as natural disasters, financial uncertainty, accidents, strategic management errors and legal liabilities.

Risk management is the type of software which are used by organization to efficiently and effectively manage different types of risks. It measures risk processes and helps in providing perceptive action plans for the current industry assessments.

Risk management helps organization to increase their capabilities in recognizing real time risk and efficiently improving decision making. It helps the organization to analyze, aggregate and visualize the value of the efforts devoted in risk management.

Key benefits for stakeholders

- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global risk management market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

- Information about key drivers, restrains and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

- The quantitative analysis of the global risk management market for the period 2018-2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Points from TOC

Chapter 10: Company Profiles



10.1. International Business Machines Corporation



10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company Snapshot

10.1.4. Operating Business Segments

10.1.5. Product Portfolio

10.1.6. R&D Expenditure

10.1.7. Business Performance

10.1.8. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



10.2. Lockpath, Inc.



10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company Snapshot

10.2.4. Product Portfolio

10.2.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



10.3. Logicmanager, Inc.



10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company Snapshot

10.3.4. Product Portfolio

10.3.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



10.4. Metricstream Inc.



10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company Snapshot

10.4.4. Product Portfolio

10.4.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



10.5. Qualys, Inc.



10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company Snapshot

10.5.4. Product Portfolio

10.5.5. R&D Expenditure

10.5.6. Business Performance

10.5.7. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

Continue…

Report: www.premiummarketinsights.com/AMR00021342

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements