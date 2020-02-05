Electronic Pill Market size, share, demand, and trend scrutinized in the new analysis

The "Electronic Pill Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in electronic pill market with detailed market segmentation by targeted area, application end user and geography.

The electronic pill is a pharmaceutical dosage form that contains an ingestible sensor inside of a pill. After its consumption, the sensor begins transmitting medical data.

The technology that makes up the pill, as well as the data transmitted by the pill’s sensor, is considered to be part of an electronic pill.

The electronic pill market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technologies. Moreover, with rising demand for these medicines is the key application for the growth of the industry.

However, Key factors such as rising geriatric population, growing patient pool, high incidence of gastrointestinal diseases, and developing healthcare infrastructure drive the market in this region.

The key players influencing the market are:

Bio-Images Research Limited

CapsoVision, Inc.

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology

Given Imaging

IntroMedic

Medimetrics S.A

Medisafe

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

Proteus Digital Health

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Electronic Pill

Compare major Electronic Pill providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Electronic Pill providers

Profiles of major Electronic Pill providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Electronic Pill -intensive vertical sectors

The electronic pill market is segmented on the basis of targeted area, application and by end user. Based on targeted area the market is segmented as esophagus, stomach, small intestine and large intestine.

On the basis of application the market is categorized as capsule endoscopy, drug delivery and patient monitoring. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinical research organizations and others.

Electronic Pill Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem.

The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Electronic Pill Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period.

Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Electronic Pill \ market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Electronic Pill \ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Electronic Pill market is provided.

