The AI Infrastructure Market will register a CAGR of over 23.1% by 2025 according to a new research report

AI Infrastructure market report provides analysis of top players in all regions with industry size, growth, technology, market insights, demand, trend, key statistics and industry forecasts to 2025.

A fresh report titled on “AI Infrastructure Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements.

An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global AI Infrastructure Market is projected to grow from US$ 14.6 Billion in 2019 to US$ 50.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.1%. This report spread across 189 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 71 Tables and 54 figures is now available in this research.

Get Sample Copy in PDF Format @ www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=2366607

Top Companies profiled in the AI Infrastructure Market:

SK HYNIX Inc. (South Korea)

Wave Computing (US)

Toshiba (Japan)

Imagination Technologies (UK)

Cambricon Technology (China)

Cadence (US)

Graphcore (UK)

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (US)

Tensotorrent Inc. (Canada)

“Cloud Deployment To Hold Largest Share Of Ai Infrastructure Market By 2025”

The cloud deployment mode provides several benefits, such as reduced operational costs, hassle-free deployment, and high scalability, easy data accessibility, faster access to critical data, and low capital requirement. The demand for the cloud deployment mode for NLP and ML tools in AI is expected to increase with the growing awareness of the benefits of cloud-based solutions.

AI solution providers are focusing on the development of robust cloud-based solutions for their clients as many organizations have migrated from on-premises to either private or public cloud.

“Processors To Account For Largest Share Of Ai Infrastructure Hardware Market”

The processor segment includes CPUs, micro processing units (MPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). GPUs are being conventionally developed by companies such as NVIDIA (US) and ARM (UK).

High parallel processing capabilities and improved computing power are the major benefits leading to high adoption of processors in various AI applications.

Competitive Landscape of AI Infrastructure Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in AI Infrastructure Market

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, & Contracts

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 AI Infrastructure Market (Global) Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

3.4.1 Visionary Leaders

3.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4.3 Innovators

3.4.4 Emerging Companies

Enquire More @ www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=2366607

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To provide a detailed overview of the AI infrastructure value chain

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the AI infrastructure market

To describe, segment, and forecast the AI infrastructure market, by offering, deployment, function, technology, end user, in terms of value

To describe, segment, and forecast the AI infrastructure market, by offering, in terms of volume

To describe and forecast the market for various segments, by region—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that influence the growth of the AI infrastructure market

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall AI infrastructure market

To profile key players in the AI infrastructure market and comprehensively analyze their market ranking in terms of revenues, shares, and core competencies

To analyze the competitive strategies such as product launches and developments, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions in the global AI infrastructure market