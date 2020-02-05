SIP Trunking Services Market is thriving worldwide according to a new research report

SIP Trunking Services Market 2018-2023 report tells the market value in Next Few Years and report shows the whole scenario of SIP Trunking Services industry.

According to Market Study Report, SIP Trunking Services Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the SIP Trunking Services Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the SIP Trunking Services Market.

The Global Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market size is expected to grow from US$ 7.63 Billion in 2018 to US$ 12.70 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period. Major growth drivers for the market include reduction in the total cost of ownershipby leveraging the pay-as-you-go model, increasing adoption of cloud and UC, and easy integration with Private Branch Exchange(PBX) systems.

Top Key Playersprofiled in the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market include are AT&T (US), 8x8 (US), Bandwidth (US), BT Group (UK), CenturyLink (US), Colt (UK), Fusion (US), GTT Communications (US), IntelePeer (US), Mitel (Canada), Net2Phone (US), Nextiva (US), Orange (France), Rogers Communications (Canada), Sprint (US), Tata Communications (India), Telstra (Australia), Twilio (US), Verizon (US), Vodafone (UK), Vonage (US), Voyant Communications (US), West Corporation (US), Windstream (US).

The Enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the SIP Trunking services market by organization size during the forecast period.SIP Trunking helps enterprises break down the barriers between people using different communication modes, media, and devices to communicate with anyone, from anywhere, and at any time. Enterprises across verticals are at the forefront in adopting SIP Trunking services, as these services meet the critical communication requirements of enterprises by providing cost-effective and reliable centralized communication systems.

The BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the SIP Trunking market by vertical during the forecast period. BFSI companies are under significant pressure to offer anytime connectivity to value chain partners and customers while ensuring the low operational costs and communication delay.

SIP Trunking services help simplify communication management and cost reduction.

Study Objectives:

The Objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the SIP Trunking services market size by organization size, end users (wholesale and verticals) and regions. Among organization sizes, the enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market size.

SIP Trunking service providers offer reliable, centralized phone services to enterprises, without the hassle of onsite setup and maintenance costs. Enterprises across emerging countries are investing substantial capital in their core network infrastructure to cope with the growing business communication needs.

Target Audience for Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market: Cloud service providers, SIP Trunking service solution vendors, Telecom operators,System integrators, Third-party vendors, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), Communication Service Providers (CSPs), Financial analysts and investors, Government telecom regulatory authorities, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Competitive Landscape of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market:

