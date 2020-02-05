Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market estimated to reach US$ 18.05 billion by 2023 according to a new research report

Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) security market report gives complete study of Market growth drivers, Current growth, market trends, Market structure, Market projections for upcoming years.

Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) security market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) security market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) security market is expected to grow from US$ 13.20 Billion in 2018 to USD 18.05 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. The ICS security market growth is driven by various factors, including huge investments by organizations in Industry 4.0, convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT), and rise in the number of cyber threats on the critical infrastructure.

The encryption solution is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ICS security market. The ICS security market by solution has been segmented into antimalware/antivirus, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation, encryption, firewall, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), security and vulnerability management, security configuration management, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), white listing, and others.

Companies in the energy and utilities vertical are adopting next-generation ICS security solutions and services to safeguard the industrial network, endpoint, application, data, and cloud environment. Energy and utilities plants and organizations are highly prone to cyber-attacks and physical attacks.

Any cyber-attack can bring down the entire plant and result in health hazards, environmental hazards, and huge financial loss.

Key Players- ABB (Switzerland), Check Point Software (Israel), Cisco (US), Honeywell (US), McAfee (US), FireEye (US), Fortinet (US), BHGE (US), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Belden (US), Airbus (France), BAE Systems (UK), Bayshore Networks (US), Dragos (US), CyberArk (US), Cyberbit (Israel), Indegy (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Security Matters (Netherlands), Sophos (US), Symantec (US), Positive Technologies (US), and Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel).

Target Audience for Industrial Control Systems (ICS) security market:

Networking solution providers

Cybersecurity vendors

Research organizations

Software vendors

System integrators

Cloud providers

Suppliers, distributors, and contractors

VARs

Investors and venture capitalists

Service providers and distributors

IT security agencies

Reason to access this report:

Industrial Control Systems Security Market report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Industrial Control Systems security market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.