Global Air Cushion Packaging Market to witness a revenue boost during forecast period 2019-2026

Global Air Cushion Packaging Market 2019- Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2026
A new business intelligence report released by Report Ocean with the title “Global Air Cushion Packaging Market Research Report" is made covering in-depth analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Over-the-top Market research report offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, share, market hopes, industry trends, forecast, and competitive surroundings.
The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution, etc; these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.
“Global Air Cushion Packaging market is valued approximately at USD 2.70 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.96% over the forecast period 2019-2026”
The air cushion packaging is a dual material packaging solution complied of corrugated box and plastic bags that is filled with air. The air cushion packaging is cost efficient and occupies less space in warehouse and in other storage facilities, therefore make it an ideal replacement for the bubble wrap packing
Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints
- Air cushion packaging is environment friendly and benefited in use over traditional bubble wraps packaging due to lesser possibility of damage of product, sustainability and easy usability.
- Traditional bubble wraps are easy to pop and therefore damage the product on the other side air cushion packaging has series of connected bubbles that offers superior protection to the products.
- Air cushion packaging is made up of polyethylene-based material with the proprietary additives that helps in easy bio-degradation, therefore rising awareness of environmental concerns propel the growth of market over the forecast years.
- Moreover, rise in technological advancement related to air cushion packaging products is an opportunity for the growth of market.
- However, stringent government regulation associated with air cushion packaging deters the growth of market over the forecast years.
For more information on this report visit www.reportocean.com/industr…t_id=bw315
Geographical Segmentation
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Vendors
The Global Air Cushion Packaging Market is primarily dominated by major companies like
- Pregis
- Sealed Air Corp
- Abriso NV
- Atlantic Packaging
- 3G Packaging Corp.
- Shandong Xinniu
- Airfil Protective
- Vijay Packaging Systems
- Aiirpack
- Compak
Market Segmentation
Global Air Cushion Packaging Market has been divided into the following segments
Functionality:
- Void Filling
- Block & Bracing
- Wrapping
- Corner Protection
End User:
- Consumer Electronics & Application
- Home Decor & Furnishing
- Beauty & Personal care
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceutical & Medical devices
- Others
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE COPY @ www.reportocean.com/industr…t_id=bw315
Major Highlights of the Air Cushion Packaging Market
- Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global air cushion packaging market due to the factors such as favorable shift in consumer behavior and easy availability of raw material
- North America is the fastest growing region in the market due to the growth in sale of products through e-commerce sector and consumer preference toward safer transit solution
Target Audience of the Global Air Cushion Packaging Market:
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We have collaboration with many top publishers who have expertise in providing: Robust, detailed ...
For more information: