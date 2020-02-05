Global Air Cushion Packaging Market to witness a revenue boost during forecast period 2019-2026

Global Air Cushion Packaging Market 2019- Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2026

A new business intelligence report released by Report Ocean with the title “Global Air Cushion Packaging Market Research Report" is made covering in-depth analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Over-the-top Market research report offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, share, market hopes, industry trends, forecast, and competitive surroundings.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution, etc; these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

“Global Air Cushion Packaging market is valued approximately at USD 2.70 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.96% over the forecast period 2019-2026”

The air cushion packaging is a dual material packaging solution complied of corrugated box and plastic bags that is filled with air. The air cushion packaging is cost efficient and occupies less space in warehouse and in other storage facilities, therefore make it an ideal replacement for the bubble wrap packing

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

Air cushion packaging is environment friendly and benefited in use over traditional bubble wraps packaging due to lesser possibility of damage of product, sustainability and easy usability.

Traditional bubble wraps are easy to pop and therefore damage the product on the other side air cushion packaging has series of connected bubbles that offers superior protection to the products.

Air cushion packaging is made up of polyethylene-based material with the proprietary additives that helps in easy bio-degradation, therefore rising awareness of environmental concerns propel the growth of market over the forecast years.

Moreover, rise in technological advancement related to air cushion packaging products is an opportunity for the growth of market.

However, stringent government regulation associated with air cushion packaging deters the growth of market over the forecast years.

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Vendors

The Global Air Cushion Packaging Market is primarily dominated by major companies like

Pregis

Sealed Air Corp

Abriso NV

Atlantic Packaging

3G Packaging Corp.

Shandong Xinniu

Airfil Protective

Vijay Packaging Systems

Aiirpack

Compak

Market Segmentation

Global Air Cushion Packaging Market has been divided into the following segments

Functionality:

Void Filling

Block & Bracing

Wrapping

Corner Protection

End User:

Consumer Electronics & Application

Home Decor & Furnishing

Beauty & Personal care

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical devices

Others

Major Highlights of the Air Cushion Packaging Market

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global air cushion packaging market due to the factors such as favorable shift in consumer behavior and easy availability of raw material

North America is the fastest growing region in the market due to the growth in sale of products through e-commerce sector and consumer preference toward safer transit solution

