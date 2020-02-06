Marketing Automation Market to 2027 discussed in a new research report

The report aims to provide an overview of marketing automation market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, organization size, application, industry vertical, and geography.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Application, Industry Vertical and Geography discussed in a new market research report

Marketing automation involves the use of software and technologies to automate the repetitive marketing tasks for organizations. This helps in the effective marketing on multiple channels online.

The advent of fourth industrial revolution and technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence has positively influenced the growth of the marketing automation market. Growing adoption of SMAC (social, mobile, analytics, and cloud) concept is further likely to push the market growth in both developed as well as developing countries.The marketing automation market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period owing to factors such as growing enterprise focus to optimize marketing spending and increasing need for personalized marketing.

Rising number of marketing channels is yet another factor fueling the market growth. However, data privacy and security concerns may hamper the growth of the marketing automation market.

On the other hand, small and medium-sized enterprises are increasingly adopting marketing automation, thereby, showcasing significant opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Some of the leading players in global market are Acoustic, L.P., Act-On Software, Inc., GetResponse, HubSpot, Inc., Keap (Infusion Software, Inc.), LeadSquared (MarketXpander Services Private Limited), Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, inc., SAS Institute Inc., Sendinblue SAS

The global marketing automation market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, and industry vertical.

The market by component is classified into software and services. By deployment, it is segmented as cloud-based and on-premise.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of the application, the market is classified into email marketing, social media marketing, campaign management, lead nurturing and lead scoring, analytics and reporting, inbound marketing, and others.

The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, education, healthcare & life sciences, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting marketing automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the marketing automation market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global marketing automation market based on various segments.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The marketing automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

