Fluoroscopy Device Market discussed in a new research report

Leading Players like General Electric Company, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hitachi, Ltd Bloomberg L.P Carestream Health Hologic, Inc Lepumedical

Fluoroscopy is a medical device, a variation of radiography in which the image are obtain in rapid succession and display in real time on monitor. X-ray is used to capture real time image, when X-ray beam passing to the target body part of patient then movement of organ will start to display on screen.

It helps to understand organ motion in body without any pain and it is very useful for both diagnosis as well as therapy.

The Fluoroscopy device market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the key driving factors such as rising geriatric population, increase no of orthopedic surgeries, raising no of angiography, increase use in of sport injuries treatment, awareness related to advance technology of fluoroscopy and others. In addition, various players in the emerging market have strong pipeline product and high potential which are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global Fluoroscopy device market is segmented on the basis of product, application and surgical. Based on products, the market is classify into fixed fluoroscopy equipment and C-arms.

Basis of application the market is segmented as Cardiovascular, Urology and Neurology. Based on the surgical the global Fluoroscopy device market is segmented as orthopedic and surgeries, neurosurgeries and other surgeries.

MARKET PLAYERS

General Electric Company

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Hitachi, Ltd

Bloomberg L.P

Carestream Health

Hologic, Inc

Lepumedical

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Adani Systems Inc.

