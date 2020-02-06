Global Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.08% in forecast period 2019-2019

The global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market was valued to be $1.08 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness an impressive double-digit growth rate, to reach higher by 2029.

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research titled ‘Global Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market 2019-2029’, the next-generation visualization and navigation systems market was valued to be $1.08 billion in 2018.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.08% in the next 10 years (2019-2019), which can be attributed to the increasing demand for spine and orthopedic surgeries, the growing burden on economy due to incompetent treatment methods and awareness among practitioners regarding benefits of guidance platforms such as navigation and visualization systems. In addition, there are significant synergistic activities being undertaken among market players which is expected to further augment the market growth.

Apart from the factors driving the market growth, there are significant challenges or restraints which are expected to confine the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, the high cost of capital investment is adversely affecting the procurement of visualization and navigation platforms.

Additionally, the risks of organ dislocation and tissue deformation are certainly not allowing professionals in large numbers to adopt these systems.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is the role of next-generation visualization and navigation systems in surgical applications expected to evolve in the future?

Technologies such as augmented reality and robotics are currently mostly in the development phase. Are they expected to be dominant in the future?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global next-generation visualization and navigation systems?

What are the steps taken by the industry players to overcome the challenge associated with being in a field that requires extensive awareness among surgeons?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players of next-generation visualization and navigation systems market to sustain the competition?

What is the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for different product categories available in the market?

What are the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for next-generation visualization and navigation systems associated with each type of application?

