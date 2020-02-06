Global EV Charging Cables Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.80% according to a new research report

Global EV Charging Cables Market 2019: Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2026

A new business intelligence report released by Report Ocean with the title “Global EV Charging Cables Market Research Report" is made covering in-depth analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Over-the-top Market research report offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, share, market hopes, industry trends, forecast, and competitive surroundings.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution,. these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

“Global EV Charging Cables Market is valued approximately at USD 152.3 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 31.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026”

An EV (electric vehicle) charging cable is used to connect electric vehicle & plug-in electric vehicle to a source of electricity to recharge them. There has been a significant increase in the demand and production of electric vehicles as these vehicles have significant advantage over fuel powered automobiles.

For instance, electric vehicle reduces the emission of carbon dioxide.

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the adoption of electric vehicles charging cables is growing at a significant pace.

Increasing demand for fast charging cables would drive the growth in the market.

Growing government support for the development of charging stations coupled with technological advancements in the EV charging cables.

However, development of wireless EV charging impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026

Report: www.reportocean.com/industr…t_id=bw335

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Vendors

The Global EV Charging Cables Market is primarily dominated by major companies like

Leoni AG

Aptiv Plc.

BESEN International Group

Dyden Corporation

TE Connectivity

Brugg Group

Sinbon Electronics

Coroplast

Phoenix Contact

EV Teison

Market Segmentation

Global EV Charging Cables Market has been divided into the following segments

Power supply type:

AC charging

DC charging

Cable length:

2 Meters to 5 Meters

6 Meters to 10 Meters

Above 10 Meters

Shape:

Straight

Coiled

Charging Level:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Application:

Private charging

Public charging

Major Highlights of the EV Charging Cables Market

North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to various projects initiated by the government to increase number of charging stations and presence of key players in the electric vehicle supply equipment industry in the region.

Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Factors such as rising disposable income, government initiatives to attract major OEMs to manufacture EV charging infrastructure.

Increasing number of charging stations would create lucrative growth prospects for the EV Charging Cables market across Asia-Pacific region

Target Audience of the Global EV Charging Cables Market:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors