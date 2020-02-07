Grease Market is projected to reach $2.28 billion, at a CAGR of 2.0% edited by leading research firm

[186 Pages] Grease Market by End-use Industry (general manufacturing, steel, mining, automotive, construction & off-highways, and other), and by Type (Inorganic Thickener, Metallic Soap Thickener, Non-Soap Thickener, and Others) & by Geography.

According to the new market research report "Grease Market by Type (Metallic Soap Thickener, Non-Soap Thickener, Inorganic Thickener, and Others), and by End-use Industry (automotive, construction & off-highways, general manufacturing, steel, mining, and other) - Global Forecasts to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the grease market is estimated at USD 2.04 Billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 2.28 Billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 2.0% between 2016 and 2021.



Download PDF Brochure @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdown…d=88373349



The market is largely driven by the increased demand from the automotive industry. Grease is highly used in the automotive industry for wheel bearings, universal joints, suspensions, gears, and connectors.



“Passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles of automotive industry drive the grease market”



Automotive is the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry for grease. The passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are driving the demand for high performance grease in the automotive industry.

In the automotive industry, grease is extensively used in various auto parts such as wheel bearings, universal joints, suspensions, gears, switches, and connectors because of their excellent properties such as mechanical stability, temperature tolerance, water resistance, and anti-oxidants. The need for high performance grease is rising in the increasing manufacturing of machines and equipment for end-use industries.



“Metallic soap thickener expected to witness the highest growth”



Metallic soap thickener is expected to witness the fastest-growth during the forecast period. This is because of its multifunctional properties that make it suitable to be used in automotive, construction & off-highways, general manufacturing industries.

Metallic soap thickener has higher capability of maintaining excellent stability at higher temperature along with other favorable properties such as load bearing, water resistance, shear stability, and rust protection.



Browse and in-depth TOC on "Grease Market"



110 - Tables

49 - Figures

185 - Pages



Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Grease Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: www.marketsandmarkets.com/speakto…d=88373349



“Asia-Pacific is the key market for grease”



Asia-Pacific dominated the global grease market in 2015. The demand for grease in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly driven by China, India, Japan, and Thailand.

The growing automotive industry coupled with the increased demand from the construction segment drives the market for grease in the region. Moreover, the heavy investment and growing infrastructure are increasing the demand for grease in the region.



Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), Sinopec Corporation (Shina), Fuchs Petrolub SE (Germany), BP Plc (U.K.), Petronas (Malaysia), and Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.) are some of the major players in the global grease market profiled in this report.



This report covers the market size, by value and volume, for grease and forecasts the market size till 2021. The report includes the market segmentation based on type, end-use industry, and region.

It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major market players in the global grease market.



Request New Version of This Report @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/Request…d=88373349



Bundle Reports:





Marine Lubricants Market



Get Bundle Reports: www.marketsandmarkets.com/Request…d=88373349