Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market size will hit USD 128,858 million by 2025

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Online On-demand Laundry Service market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million).

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Online On-demand Laundry Service Market By Type (Laundry, Duvet Clean, and Dry Clean), and By Applications (Commercial and Residential): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

According to the report, the global Online On-demand Laundry Service market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 16,470 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 128,858 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 34% between 2019 and 2025.

Online On-demand laundry service provides services like dry cleaning, ironing of clothes, washing of clothes, and folding of clothes. Moreover, the utilization of online tools including mobile or smartphone applications for laundry services according to the end-user demand is referred as online on-demand laundry service.

Growing smartphone penetration & thriving mobile commerce activities to drive market growth

The large-scale penetration of smartphones has helped the customers avail many of the on-demand facilities, thereby steering the growth of online on-demand laundry service industry over the forecast timeline. With the internet reaching every nook & corner of the world, on-demand online home services are becoming more popular.

This has resulted in bulge in the growth of the market in recent years.

Furthermore, online on-demand laundry services have proved to be time savvy and cost-efficient and have resulted in the reduction of human efforts by avoiding the requirement of washing machine maintenance. Additionally, high standards of living and changing end-user preferences are likely to lead to massive expansion of the online on-demand laundry service industry over the forecast timeframe.

Apart from this, growing awareness about the hygienic lifestyle and need for improving the fabric life is predicted to transform into humungous need for online on-demand laundry services over the forecast period.

Laundry to lead the type segment over the forecast timeline

The growth of the segment during the period from 2019 to 2025 is credited to the large-scale utility of the laundry services that also encompasses clothes & garments cleaning/ dry cleaning or washing.

Residential segment to dominate the application landscape by 2025

The segmental growth over the forecast period is attributed to improving lifestyle and bulge in the number of persons with high disposable incomes. In addition to this, shifting customer preference for professional cleaning with growing health concerns has generated a huge demand for online on-demand laundry services across the residential sector.

North America to contribute a major revenue share of the overall market by 2025

The growth of the market in the region during the forecast period is credited to the rise in the availability of commercial services in the region. Moreover, rise in the proportion of health-conscious customers in North America is projected to drive business growth in the region.

Apart from this, growing inclination towards adoption of fragrance lifestyles among the individuals in the developed economies such as the U.S. will enhance the popularity of the cleaning items, thereby further steering the regional market expansion over the forecast timeframe.

The U.S. is predicted to contribute notably towards the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key participants in the business include Edaixi, PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., WASHMEN, Mulberrys Garment Care, CLEANLY, delivery.com, ODTAP, DRYV, Zipjet Ltd., FlyCleaners, ihateironing, Laundrapp Ltd., LaundryWala, Rinse, Inc., Laundryheap Ltd., Tide Spin, and Wassup.

This report segments the Online On-demand Laundry Service market as follows:

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market: By Type Analysis

Laundry

Duvet Clean

Dry Clean

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market: By Applications Analysis

Commercial

Residential

Online On-demand Laundry Service: By Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa