New study: CAGR +6.96% , Air Cushion Packaging Market latest review

Know More about Industry Gainers | Pregis, Sealed Air Corp, Abriso NV, Atlantic Packaging, 3G Packaging Corp.

These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Air Cushion Packaging’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications,.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Air Cushion Packaging market is valued approximately at USD 2.70 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.96% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The air cushion packaging is a dual material packaging solution complied of corrugated box and plastic bags that is filled with air.

The air cushion packaging is cost efficient and occupies less space in warehouse and in other storage facilities, therefore make it an ideal replacement for the bubble wrap packing. Hence, replacement of traditional bubble wraps packaging with air cushion packaging is the major driver propelling the growth of market over the forecast years.

Air cushion packaging is environment friendly and benefited in use over traditional bubble wraps packaging due to lesser possibility of damage of product, sustainability and easy usability. Also, traditional bubble wraps are easy to pop and therefore damage the product on the other side air cushion packaging has series of connected bubbles that offers superior protection to the products.

Additionally, air cushion packaging is made up of polyethylene-based material with the proprietary additives that helps in easy biodegradation, therefore rising awareness of environmental concerns propel the growth of market over the forecast years.

Moreover, rise in technological advancement related to air cushion packaging products is an opportunity for the growth of market. However, stringent government regulation associated with air cushion packaging deters the growth of market over the forecast years.

Global Air Cushion Packaging market report inclusions:

Key players:

Pregis, Sealed Air Corp, Abriso NV, Atlantic Packaging, 3G Packaging Corp., Shandong Xinniu, Airfil Protective, Vijay Packaging Systems, Aiirpack, Compak

Market Segmentation:

by Functionality (Void Filling, Block & Bracing, Wrapping and Corner Protection), by End-User (Consumer Electronics & Application, Home Decor & Furnishing, Beauty & Personal care, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Medical devices and others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

- Detailed Overview of Global Air Cushion Packaging market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

- Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

- What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

- What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Air Cushion Packaging market?

- SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

- What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

- Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

- What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

- What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil.?

- What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

