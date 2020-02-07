Global Automated Colony Counter Market will surge to USD 558 million by 2027

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Automated Colony Counter market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million).

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Automated Colony Counter Market By Application (Microbiology Studies, Hygiene Studies, Antibiotic Testing, Fluids Contamination, and GFP Colonies) and By End-User (Medical Labs, Scientific Research Labs, Industries, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global Automated Colony Counter market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 334 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 558 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 7.1 % between 2019 and 2027.

Most of the biological methods depend on an exact count of the bacterial clusters and other bacteria. The listing of these colonies is a slow, cumbersome, and tedious job. When counts are done by more than a single technician, a myriad range of variations is noted. Moreover, many attempts were made to accelerate the procedure and to enhance the counting accuracy.

Furthermore, automated colony counters note the number of groups of microbes that have been created on an agar plate developed from a sample.

The colony counters can make usage of luminous stickers or the contrast between light and dark zones on the plates to record the count.

Accurate colony counting depends on the ability to view the colonies separately, whether observed through the naked eye or through any instrument.

Growing lab automation to drive the market trends

An increase in the automation of the laboratories is set to drive the market surge during the period from 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the commercialization of research ventures is enhancing the total sample processing size in every project. This, in turn, is likely to raise the demand for automated clinical systems and minimize the manual errors along with maintaining the uniformity.

Furthermore, an increase in the cases of contagious ailments and disease outbreak along with the coining of new strategies to curb the diseases will transform into a humungous market surge over the forecast period. Nevertheless, huge prices of automated colony counters will inhibit the expansion of the industry over the forecast timeline.

Microbiology studies segment to lead the application landscape by 2027

The segmental growth during the forecast period is owing to the massive acceptance of clinical tests across the globe. Moreover, the high level of consciousness about microbiology studies along with an outbreak of epidemic will steer the growth of the segment during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Medical labs to dominate the end-user segment over the forecast period

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is subject to high clinical research activities carried out in medical laboratories across the globe.

Asia Pacific market to register highest CAGR over the forecast timeline

The market in the Asia Pacific zone is set to record the highest growth rate of over 7% during the timespan from 2019 to 2027. The regional market growth is credited to the swiftly expanding healthcare sector along with robust healthcare infrastructure. In addition to this, a high inclination towards the utilization of automation lab systems will proliferate the regional market demand during the forecast timeline.

Some of the key participants in the business include UVP, LLC, Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH, Bioavlee Sp., bioMérieux, Inc., Synbiosis, A Division of Synoptics Ltd., Boeckel Co (GmbH Co.) KG, Interscience, Labline Stock Centre, Molecular Devices, LLC ,Neu-tec Group Inc., Patel Scientific Instruments Pvt Ltd., SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Spectronics India ,Suntex Instruments Co., Ltd., Xylem Analytics Germany Sales GmbH & Co. KG., and Zenith Engineers (Biozen).

This report segments the Automated Colony Counter market as follows:

Automated Colony Counter Market: By Application Analysis

Microbiology Studies

Hygiene Studies

Antibiotic Testing

Fluids Contamination

GFP Colonies

Automated Colony Counter Market: By End-User Analysis

Medical Labs

Scientific Research Labs

Industries

Others

Automated Colony Counter Market: By Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa