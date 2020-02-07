Current research: Crawler Camera System Market worth $353 million by 2025

The major drivers for the market’s growth are the rising demand from residential and municipal applications, increasing government mandates and regulations for pipeline assessment, growing demand for advanced inspection systems for underwater operations, and growing demand for sewer inspection.

The report "Crawler Camera System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Drain Inspection; Pipeline Inspection; Tank, Void, and Cavity/Conduit Inspection), Vertical (Residential, Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to reach USD 353 million by 2025 from USD 145 million in 2019; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

The introduction of magnetic crawlers will create growth opportunities for crawler camera system manufacturers.

Browse 105 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 132 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Crawler Camera System Market - Global Forecast to 2025"





Download PDF Brochure @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdown…=191720025

Pipeline inspection application of crawler camera system market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Pipeline inspection using crawler camera systems is a speedy and cost-effective method for various industries such as oil & gas, water management, nuclear power,. Crawler cameras can reach difficult and blocked spaces inside pipes and provide live and recorded videos.

These cameras can crawl through muck, scaling, and standing water. If they encounter a blockage, they send a clear image to the monitor and reverse to make room for cleaning the clogs or blockages.

The camera and motorized mount are battery-powered and sealed to be intrinsically safe. Crawler camera systems can replace ultrasound and magnetic imaging, which are far more expensive and far less adaptable to the conditions in most field operations.

Video recording and live streaming have eliminated time-consuming and costly digging or cutting to identify and locate problems. Pipeline inspection with crawler cameras can be done in diameters as little as six inches, with zoom head capability in pipes of eight inches in diameter or larger.

Such systems also include high-pressure jet cleaning and jet rodding devices that help in removing scaling and clogging, and readying walls for repairs.

Municipal vertical to hold largest share of crawler camera system market during forecast period

Crawler camera systems are used in the municipal vertical for inspection purposes due to their light weight, portability, robustness, and reliability. Increasing demand for remote-operated inspection systems is driving the growth of the crawler camera system market.

Numerous municipalities are using crawler camera systems to enhance security and control the error percentage during inspections. This is projected to propel the crawler camera system market for the municipal vertical during the forecast period.

Crawler camera system market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

APAC is a potential market for crawler camera systems with vast opportunities for the development and implementation of new technologies. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are focusing on infrastructural and industrial development, which is expected to create opportunities for the crawler camera system market.

APAC is the leading region in terms of increasing capacity of electricity and nuclear power generation. In this region, there are about 130 operational nuclear power reactors, 35 under construction, and plans to build an additional 70–80.

This will lead to an increase in the construction of pipelines as pipelines are used extensively in nuclear power plants, with an average reactor comprising more than 7 miles of pipe. Crawlers and robotically operated vehicles (ROVs) are fast becoming the future of pipeline analysis.

Therefore, the crawler camera market is expected to witness growth in this region.

Speak To Analyst @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/speakto…=191720025

CUES (US), Deep Trekker (Canada), Eddyfi (Canada), Mini-Cam (UK), iPEK International (Germany), ULC Robotics (US), Ratech Electronics (Canada), Envirosight (US), Rausch Electronics USA (US), Insight | Vision (US), RIEZLER (Germany), NDT Technologies (P) Limited (India), Scanprobe (UK), Subsite Electronics (US), and AM Industrial Group (UK) are a few major players in the crawler camera system market.