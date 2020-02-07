Global Infrared Detector Market forecast 2019-2026 edited by leading research firm

Global Infrared Detector Market - Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast 2019-2026

“Global Infrared Detector Market is valued approximately at USD 439.07 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026”

The detector which reacts to infrared (IR) radiation are known as Infrared Detector. These detectors are used to detect infrared radiations to measure heat and detect motion.

The detectors are integrated with various devices used for surveillance, testing, detection & measurement and automobiles. Apart from its application in motion detection the detectors are also used for data communication, for monitoring and control applications.

This feature is majorly used in the consumer electronics sector where the detectors are integrated into TVs, Smartphones and other devices which converts the Infrared radiation into measurable form.

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

Growing adoption of consumer electronics across the globe drives the market.

User penetration of consumer electronics in 2020 is 26.9% which is expected to increase to 38.5% by 2024.

High demand for infrared detectors especially for people and motion sensing, security and surveillance applications and temperature measurement are key factors driving the infrared detectors market.

High cost and limited accuracy of the detectors hinders the market growth.

These detectors require additional semiconductor components for increased sensitivity and the cooling techniques associated with the use also add on to the overall costs which may hamper the overall growth of the market.

The increasing penetration of infrared technology for gas analysis and fire detection, and the high popularity of uncooled infrared detectors presents a lucrative opportunity for market growth

Military & defense and the residential and commercial sector is booming and widely utilizing infrared detectors for these applications propel the product demand.

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Vendors

The Global Infrared Detector Market is primarily dominated by major companies like

Excelitas Technologies (US)

Nippon Ceramic (Japan)

Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan)

Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

FLIR Systems (US)

Texas Instruments (US)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

InfraTec (Germany)

Lynred (France)

Honeywell International

Market Segmentation

Global Infrared Detector Market has been divided into the following segments

Type:

Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT)

Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs)

Pyroelectric

Thermopile

Microbolometer

Others

Wavelength:

Near-infrared (NIR) & Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)

Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long-wave Infrared (LWIR)

Technology:

Cooled

Uncooled

Application:

People and Motion Sensing

Temperature Measurement

Security and Surveillance

Gas and Fire Detection

Spectroscopy and Biomedical Imaging

Scientific Applications

Major Highlights of the Infrared Detector Market

North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high standards of living which implements people and motion sensing, security and surveillance and temperature measurements.

Further, the presence of certain major players in the region such as Honeywell International, Texas Instruments and others support the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Factors such as demand for infrared detector from military and defense and industrial application is augmenting the growth of infrared detector market in Asia Pacific region.

Also, the rising geo-political tensions in some of the Asia Pacific countries create additional growth opportunities for the infrared detectors in this region.

Moreover, robust government support and a large consumer electronic industry in the region fuel the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

