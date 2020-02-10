In 2018, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%.

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled "TV Transmitter Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027", the global TV transmitter market is expected to reach US$ 975.2 Mn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

China, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific are the countries in the TV transmitter market in APAC. The region has a more progressive economic outlook than other areas in the world.

It has enormous growth potential, with fast-growing countries such as China and India and developed nations such as Japan. The region is expected to grow at ~5-6% this year and accounts for two-thirds of global growth.

The factors such as rapid developments, digitalization of the economy, adequate government support, increasing education awareness, and rising incomes of the middle class are attributing the smooth transition of these economies from the developing stage towards a developed phase. Which, in turn, fueling the growth of broadcasting and free to air sector.

The transition to digital terrestrial television broadcasting (DTTB) from the cable and satellite broadcasting method and the adoption of mobile television broadcasting is benefiting the service providers, regulators, consumer electronics manufacturers, and network operators.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), In January 2017, 22 countries in the Asia-Pacific region's number of digital cable TV households were 330 million. In contrast, the number of TV households for DTH and DTT was 147 million and 129 million.

TRAI expects DTT to witness a positive growth trend in the coming years. The association also estimates that by 2021, DTT to become the second-largest digital TV platform to serve the consumer after a digital cable TV platform.

Thus, the market in Asia-Pacific for TV transmitters is expected to grow a high rate.

The population of China and India has a leverage of high standard of living as it is a developing economy. The disposable level of masses is high owing to high per capita income of the country.

Comprise of the major portion of world’s population, owing to which linear pay-TV channels are securing distribution across online video or OTT platforms in Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea.

Key findings of the study:

The Middle East & Africa is the fastest-growing region in the TV transmitter market. The MEA includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Rest of MEA.

The Rest of MEA consists of Iran, Israel, Nigeria, Egypt, and Kuwait, among others. According to World Bank data, the GDP of the region increased from US$3.27 trillion in 2017 to US$3.61 trillion in 2018.

The Middle Eastern countries are financially developed nations, while the African countries lag behind largely. The infrastructure development in the Gulf countries is immense, and the growing trend of commercial infrastructures continue to climb exponentially year on year.

Attributing to the fact that these countries focus extensively on tourism, the commercial infrastructure plays a major role in the respective country’s economy.

High investment for commercial construction, such as supermarkets, specialty stores, malls, and others. is being witnessed in the region.

Government involvement for diversification of revenues resources in the Gulf countries has accelerated over the past two-three years in the wake of dipping oil prices. As a result, there has been high focus on the hospitality and tourism sector.

Construction of malls, hypermarkets, specialty stores in the major cities of the gulf countries is one of the primary drivers for growth in the infrastructure vertical; this, in turn, favors more installation of DTT technology and thereby increases the demand for TV transmitter in the near future.

