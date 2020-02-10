On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market is expected to reach US$ 6,019.7 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 10.7%

Asia Pacific was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled "On-Shelf Availability Solution Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027", the global on-shelf availability solution market is expected to reach US$ 6,019.7 Mn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

With the increasing competition in the retail industry, ensuring high on-shelf availability has become vital for retailers. Stock-outs are among the significant issue in retailing, which results in a dip in sales along with the decrease in customer loyalty.

The root causes resulting in out-of-stock scenarios comprise inventory inaccuracy, unforeseen high demand, restock frequency, and inefficient shelf monitoring. Generally, these scenarios are checked proactively through limited visual shelf audits.

However, with the advent of advanced technologies, the adoption of automated methods such as on-shelf availability solutions is rising in the retail industry.

Get PDF Sample @ www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/…tech-10253

Companies Mentioned

Atlas Technology Group

BeMyEye Holdings Ltd

IBM Corporation

Market6, Inc.

Retail Solutions, Inc

Retail Velocity

SAP SE

Shelfie Pty Ltd

Tech Mahindra Limited

Verix, Inc.

North America led the on-shelf availability solutions market in 2018 and is projected to lose its dominance to Europe over the forecast period. The North American on-shelf availability solutions market is propelled by the vast presence of retail stores and significant developments in the retail sector.

The region is a home for most of the world’s largest retailers. Mexico and Canada have their own largest retail chains, and both the countries have retail companies operating throughout the world.

The retail sector contributes to nearly two-third share to the US GDP. Some of the largest US retail chains include Walmart, CVS Health, Amazon, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Costco, The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies, and Target, among others.

Ask For Access @ www.theinsightpartners.com/discoun…tech-10253

The on-shelf availability solution market in APAC expected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. The retail economies in Asia are booming at an exponential rate.

Owing to rising demand for consumer goods such as home appliances and consumer electronics, many companies are looking ahead to make significant investments in the Indian retail space; for instance, Walmart Investments Cooperative U.A has spent US$ 37.68 Mn in Walmart India Pvt Ltd. The investments in the country’s retail industry reached US$ 180.18 Mn in 2018.

Additionally, Max Hypermarket India partnered with Auchan Group, a French retail giant, to establish franchise hypermarket stores in India. Both the retailing companies have planned to open 12-15 new stores annually throughout various states in India.

Moreover, the constant increase in population and widening reach of the internet is also leading to the e-commerce market growth in APAC. According to the World Bank projection, APAC would continue to account for one-third of the global e-commerce industry for next five years.

Thus, the adoption of on-shelf availability solutions by e-commerce retailers is expected to grow in the coming years with the bloom in this industry.

Key findings of the study:

When a customer faces out-of-stock, they are more probable to purchase a substitute product that may not be from the same Consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturer. Further, the customer may buy a competitive product from a different retailer or waive the purchase altogether.

Thus, depending on the product type and the customer’s brand loyalty, future sales can be permanently affected. Owing to poor data and tracking, out-of-stocks endure to run at 8% to 10% and soaring to more than 20% for promoted products.

To eradicate such a scenario, players in the consumer goods supply chain are adopting on-shelf availability solutions.

Access this Report @ www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIP…tech-10253

North America held the largest share of the global on-shelf availability solutions market in 2018, followed by Europe and APAC. North America is one of the fastest-growing regions and technological advancements have led to an intense competition in businesses.

The adoption rate of mobiles, smartphones, tablets, and computers across the region is also fueling the adoption of these solutions. Also, the electronics & semiconductor manufacturing industry and retail industry in North America pertains to develop and remain the principal factor for driving prosperity and innovation.

Reasons To Access:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.