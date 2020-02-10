Refrigerant Monitoring System Market to 2027 Increasing Demand with Leading Key Players Emerson Electric Co., Genesis International, Inc., Honeywell International Inc.

In 2018, North America is estimated to account to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%.

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled "Refrigerant Monitoring System Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027", the global refrigerant monitoring system market is expected to reach US$ 990.0 Mn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

US, Canada, and Mexico are the countries in the refrigerant monitoring system market in North America. The availability of efficient infrastructure in the developed nations has facilitated the manufacturing companies to explore the limits of science, technology, and commerce.

The US is a developed country in terms of modern technology, a standard of living, infrastructure, and many others. Across North America, technological advancements have led to a highly competitive market.

The rise in the food processing industry across the entire North American region demands for installations of large refrigeration systems at the manufacturing as well as distribution plants. The refrigeration systems, in the current scenario, are being used in a plethora of industries that include food processing industry, fishing & meat packing industry, chemicals industry, pharmaceutical industry, process industry and the oil & gas industry.

All these industries have significant contributions to the North American economy and thrive with the strong support from refrigeration systems.

The absence of refrigeration in the manufacturing plants of these industries could prove disastrous for these businesses. Refrigeration is vital for reducing post-harvest and post-slaughtering losses and in the preservation of food products.

As refrigeration maintains food safety, nutritional and organoleptic qualities, it has become fundamental for the food processing industry. The increasing availability of the refrigerants and also regulatory hurdles governing the usage of fluids in the refrigerant systems are found to be the major drivers in the North American refrigerant monitoring system market.

The North America Refrigerant Monitoring System market is propelled by the huge presence of retail stores and significant development in the retail sector. This region is a home for most of the world’s largest retailers.

Mexico and Canada, each of them, have their own largest retail chains, and both the countries have retail companies that conduct business operations throughout the world. The retail industry is responsible for nearly two-thirds of the US GDP.

Some of the largest US retail chains include Walmart, CVS Health, Amazon, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Costco, The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies, and Target, among others. These retail chains are equipped with large freezers, walk-in coolers, and refrigerators, thus require refrigerant monitors to reduce operating costs by detecting leaks early enough to prevent a costly and major loss of refrigerant gas that is used in refrigerators/freezers.

Key findings of the study:

Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific are the major contributors to the Refrigerant Monitoring System market in APAC. The region has a more progressive economic outlook than other regions in the world.

It has enormous growth potential, with fast-growing countries such as China and India and developed nations such as Japan. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the refrigerant monitoring system market.

The growing economies of the region are leading to the growth in wide variety of sectors, such as manufacturing, technology, and various others. The region consists of many developing countries that are witnessing a high growth in their manufacturing sector which includes food processing industry.

Among China’s evolution into a high-skilled manufacturing hub, other developing countries such as India, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam among others are attracting several businesses that are in quest to relocate their low to medium skilled manufacturing facilities to the countries offering lower labor costs. Furthermore, the rise in consumer demand for packaged food and perishable foods, growth of international trade due to trade liberalization, and development of food retail chains lead to the increasing demand of refrigerated logistics.

Additionally, High investment for commercial construction, such as supermarkets, specialty stores, malls, and others. is being witnessed in the region.

This, in turn, favors more installation of refrigerant monitoring systems and thereby increases the demand for refrigerant monitoring systems in the near future. Also, the government support for infrastructural development fuels the demand in the refrigerant monitoring market.

