Automatic Checkweigher Market growth outlook to 2019-2027 scrutinized in the new analysis

In 2018, North America was estimated to hold the largest market share and APAC is expected to be fastest region with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Minebea Intec GmbH,Anritsu Corporation,Cardinal,Espera-Werke,Hardy Process Solutions, Inc. discussed in a new market research report

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled "Automatic Checkweigher Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2027", the global automatic checkweigher market is expected to reach US$ 342.4 Mn in 2027, by registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The presence of well-developed countries such as the US and Canada, and high focus on packaging and food industries are the two major factors contributing to the growth of automatic checkweigher market in North America. The US and Canada are characterized by high disposable individual incomes, higher standards of living, and rapid technological advancements in the pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries.

As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market, by expanding their current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from regional players as well as the leading global companies across the world.

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the automatic checkweigher market. The food & beverages industry in APAC countries is growing exponentially due to a shift in customer demands for a variety of food products.

Food safety, locally sourced ingredients, plant-based protein, and reduction in plastic packaging, as well as a rise in social commerce along with sustainability, are the major trends responsible for the growth of the food industry in the region. In Japan, the manufacturing sector includes consumer electronics, optical fibers, automobile manufacturing, iron and steel, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and processed food industries.

The vast presence of the automobile and electronics goods industry augurs well for the automation to prosper. The automation would help in the process of weighing the products during or after the production process.

Key findings of the study:

Under food & beverage, the food industry is booming at an exponential rate, which in turn increases the demand for the installation of automatic checkweigher market. The food industry holds high traction on automation.

Few significant functions of implementing automation for the food industry are food handling, weight measure, packaging, labeling, and others which is expected to boost the adoption of automatic checkweigher in the food & beverage industry.

During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, food and beverage end-user held the largest market share and will continue its dominance in the market. Standalone systems by type in 2018 led the automatic checkweigher market, whereas, combination systems is expected to be the fastest-growing end user during the forecast period 2019-2027 growing at a high CAGR value.

