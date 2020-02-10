Urology Consumables Market discussed in a new research report

Urology Consumables Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Urinary Catheters and Urinary Drainage Bags), Gender (Male and Female), Application (Spinal Cord Injury, Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Dysfunction, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia and Other Applications), End User (Long-Term Care Facilities, Hospitals, and Other End Users), and Geography

Growth Analysis By Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Urocare Products, And Others

Urology consumables are the medical devices that are being used in the field of urology. Urology consumables include products such as catheters, drainage bags, guidewires and others.

These devices facilitate in draining urine out of the bladder. These consumables are used during surgeries and by patients with spinal cord injury, urinary incontinence, bladder dysfunction, and benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH).

Some of the key players operating in the urology consumables market include, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Urocare Products, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Cure Medical, LLC, Medical Technologies of Georgia, Bactiguard, Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast, and Hollister Incorporated among others.

Rise in the number of urology surgical procedures and urinary continence are expected to fuel the growth of the urology consumables market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in urological procedures along with the availability of reimbursement are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market.

The global urology consumables market is segmented on the basis of product, gender, application, and end user.

Based on product, the market is classified as, urinary catheters and urinary drainage bags. Urinary catheters are further classified as, foley catheter, condom catheter and intermittent catheter.

Urinary drainage bags are further segmented as, large bags and leg bags. Based on gender, the market is classified as, male and female.

On the basis of application, urology consumables market is categorized as, spinal cord injury, urinary incontinence, bladder dysfunction, benign prostate hyperplasia, and other applications. Similarly, based on end users, the market is classified as, long-term care facilities, hospitals and other end users.



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global urology consumables market based on product, gender, application, and end user.

It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The urology consumables market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the urology consumables market in the coming years, due to availability of advanced healthcare facilities in the United States as well as Canada. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period, owing to rising cases of urology disorders and opportunities from the emerging economies such as China and Japan.

The report analyzes factors affecting urology consumables market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the urology consumables market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key urology consumables companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and technique offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Urology Consumables Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, gender, application, end user, and geography.

The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading urology consumables market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

By Product (Urinary Catheters and Urinary Drainage Bags), Gender (Male and Female), Application (Spinal Cord Injury, Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Dysfunction, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia and Other Applications), End User (Long-Term Care Facilities, Hospitals, and Other End Users), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

