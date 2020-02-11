Forensic LIMS Market to boom with growing adoption of LIMS in narcotics industry by 2027 according to a new research report

Forensic LIMS Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Software, Services); Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud); Application (Narcotics, DNA Banking, Kinship and Paternity, Crime Scene Investigation, Others) and Geography

The forensic LIMS is created for the medical examiner offices and forensic laboratories which addresses issues faced by the public safety sector, and different levels of security agencies. The system is heavily used by varied size of laboratories, as it support the lab techs to verify different evidences.

This systems also assists in providing chain of custody along with Narcotic Bank and DNA matching features. The demand for the forensic LIMS is expected to grow over the years owing to the rise in number of narcotics and drug exploitation cases across the globe.

Factors such as need to enhance the efficiency of laboratories to avoid fraudulent or illegal activities, strict government regulation to deploy LIMS within laboratories plays a major role in driving the growth of the forensic LIMS market. In addition to this, growing adoption of LIMS in narcotics industry is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the forensic LIMS market.

The global forensic LIMS market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, and application. Based on component, the forensic LIMS market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of deployment model, the forensic LIMS market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Further, the forensic LIMS market is segmented on the basis of application into narcotics, DNA banking, kinship and paternity, crime scene investigation, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the forensic LIMS market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the ion milling in these regions.

- Abbott Laboratories

- Forensic Advantage Systems (THIncIT LLC)

- LabSoft LIMS (Computing Solutions, Inc.)

- LabWare

- LabVantage Solutions Inc.

- LabLynx, Inc.

- QueTel Corporation

- Sorenson Forensics, LLC

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

- Verisis A.S.

