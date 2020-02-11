Washing Machine Market comprehensive study explore how industry will grow by 2027

According To a New Report Published by the Insight Partners Titled “Global Washing Machine Market to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the Washing Machine industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Washing Machine Market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography.

Washing machines are the home appliances that are used for washing laundry, as they save time and energy. The rising affordability of washing machines and growing urbanization are driving the growth of the washing machine market.

Growing the use of washing machine in commercial application such as in hospitals, hotels, laundries, and others are further bolster the growth of the washing machine market.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Electrolux, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Haier Group, IFB, LG Electronics, Panasonic, SAMSUNG, TOSHIBA LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS & SERVICES CORPORATION, Whirlpool

The increasing demand for commercial laundry equipment is provided an impetus to the growth of the washing machine market. The manufacturer is introducing next-generation washing machines utilizing technology for the efficient use of electricity and water which is also a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Factors such as digitalization, urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing demand in emerging economies are augmenting the growth of the washing machine market.

The global washing machine market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, machine capacity, end-user. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as fully automatic, semi-automatic.

On the basis of technology the market is segmented as top load, front load. On the basis of machine capacity the market is segmented as below 6 kg, 6 to 8 kg, above 8 kg.

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial.

