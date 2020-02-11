Explore the Global Air Separation Unit Market: regional landscape, competitive scenario, & leading segments

The Global Air Separation Unit Market is rising at a considerable rapidity with the fueling revenue share. The market is projected to reach a 3.14% CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025. Rising demand for industrial gases and alternate sources of energy are likely to boost market growth in the near future.

The air separation unit/plant is used in a process of extracting the main elements of atmospheric air. The units produce high purity oxygen, nitrogen, inert gases and sometimes argon.

Large air separation units also recover gases such as Xenon, Neon, and Krypton in small amounts, but remaining gases are usually not extracted due to their minimal amounts. Most industries are absorbing a great volume of pure oxygen and other gases to slash pollution and follow clean initiatives.

The oil and gas industries are the leading segments of the market owing to a significant contribution, that boosts the overall development of the global air separation unit market. These industries are likely to remain the major consumer of pure air and gases during the forecast period.

Currently, booming food industries are also poised to make a notable contribution to the air separation unit market as it requires food-grade air gases including carbon dioxide, oxygen, and nitrogen.

The global air separation unit market analyzes various products, applications, and regional segments of the market including Cryogenic Distillation and Non-cryogenic Distillation as major types, and Oil & Gas Industry, Steel Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, and Health Care Industry as leading applications.

The current oil price recovery is shoving market players invest in the process to increase the production of oil and gases, which would ultimately propel the demand for air separation units worldwide.

Regions including Asia-Pacific and North America are dominating the market in terms of demand and consumption. In which, the U.S., India, and perhaps China, is expected to exhibit vigorous performance.

Surging demand for pure gases from these states for industries like chemical, oil and gas, automotive, electronics, and solar PV is projected to grow higher in the near future.

Exhaustive Research of the Global Air Separation Market

States including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and UAE are anticipated to provide ample opportunities in the market as urbanization and industrialization activities are booming in the regional markets. The significant performance of refinery, manufacturing, electronics, and healthcare markets over there is likely to boost the rate of opportunities during the forecast years as well.

The Middle East and African provenances are also providing growth opportunities for the global air separation unit market players.

Dominant air separation unit manufacturers are deeply focused on the report with a thorough analysis of their organizational structure and financial assessment. The companies are largely adopting several research activities, innovation, advanced technologies, and product developments to offer effective products in the global air separation unit market.

The leading companies studied in the report:

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.

Inox Air Products

Iwatani Corporation

Linde AG

Messer Group GmbH

Praxair, Inc.

Shanghai Chinllenge Gases Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Air Separation Group

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Yingde Gases Group Company, Limited

Regions Highlighted in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa