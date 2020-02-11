Augmented Intelligence Industry report just published

The report also covers the challenges and the hindrances which affects the overall growth of the market in the estimated forecast period across the globe. The global augmented intelligence market covers and provides detailed analysis of all the segments across the world.

Analyst Commentary:

Righteous use of augmented intelligence for business has become a subjective issue owing to the mixed emotions it comes with. Business experts are refusing to believe that the future will be replaced by machines.

Augmented intelligence is making them believe future is all about humans and machines working together. Major industrial sectors all across the globe have already started implemented augmented intelligence driven systems to save time and increase work efficiency.

A study suggests that more than 50 hours of work per week is wasted on fixing up problems created by poor paper work, customer queries and errors in purchase orders and other operations. If roughly equated, this loss can be summed up to more than 6000 work hours per year, which is a huge loss.

These kind of imbalanced operations have diverted the focus of industry experts towards exploring and investing in augmented intelligence driven systems and software. As per McKinsey, technology giants like Google and Baidu spent around USD 20-30 billion on AI out of which more than 90 percent was spent on research and development.

Companies around the world are struggling to use the concept of augmented intelligence in different areas of operation like, detecting security threats, fixing technological errors, minimizing manufacturing defects, studying consumer behavior to plan future marketing strategies, thus focusing on augmented analytics and mainstreaming financial services. The area of function focused on the most is the use of AI fixing security related issue.

This makes the IT industry most involved in the augmented intelligence revolution. Supply chain planning and management is extensively exploring the potential AI has to offer owning to the broad scope of functions that come under this sector.

Logistics and shipping is another sector feeling the need for automated augmented intelligence vehicles and systems. As per the U.S transportation sector, truck drivers are allowed to drive for 11 hours at a stretch with a break of 8 hours and the authority positively feels that if autonomous trucks are introduced, the output from this technology will be phenomenal.

