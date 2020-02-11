Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market report just published

The report provides trends prevailing in the global eyelashes enhancing agents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for eyelashes enhancing agents is expected to grow, owing to factors such as eyelashes enhancing agents are growing prevalence of eye diseases, and growing cosmetics industry are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

According to the European trade association firm Cosmetics Europe, the UK cosmetics market was the third-largest market with a value of €11.1Bn (USD 12.5 Bn) in 2017. This market is largely driven by the successful coexistence of large and small leaders (e.g.

Lashfactor London, VicCos Diffusion, and others) in the market.

The global eyelashes enhancing agents market is expected to reach US$ 579.43 Mn in 2027 from US$ 370.36 Mn in 2020. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020-2027.

An increasing number of personal care & cosmetics industries is snowballing the eyelashes enhancing agents market in the US. The growth of the market is also supported by the wave of innovation in the cosmetic industry.

The introduction of nanotechnology has resulted in the development of advanced eyelashes enhancing agents.

There are several nanotech formulated eyelash serums that boost the growth of eyelashes. Therefore, the growing cosmetic industry and advancements in eyelash growth solution is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a study, Asians are the most discerning, paying a lot more attention to cosmetic care products. Asians demand innovative products and are high-end consumers of a specific solution for each step of their beauty regimen.

there has been an increase in cosmetics imports by Asian countries. For instance, in 2016, South Korea’s total imports of cosmetics increased by 5.3% and were valued at US$ 1.46 billion.

Whereas, the imports of US accounted for 27.1% of the whole import market share and was valued at US$ 398 million.

Moreover, the development of nanotechnology-based eyelash enhancing agents is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Insights:-

Raising Awareness for Personal Care:

In Europe, natural and organic cosmetic products are gaining high prominence due to increasing awareness and preference for luxury personal care brands. In the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and other countries, consumers are increasing their consumption of beauty products such as eye care, skincare, and hair care, due to their enhancing characteristics.

The Emerging Markets in Asia Pacific Region:

The emerging markets in the developing countries of the Asia-Pacific region are creating more opportunities for the market players to expand their business, which will account for market growth during the forecast period. The key players focus on emerging markets of India, China, and others, as they have a large population and a growing demand for cosmetics.

Thus, the growing population in emerging countries and growing demand for cosmetic products in the region is likely to fuel market growth and is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the key players operating in the market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles Include In Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market

• Allergan

• Estée Lauder

• Athena Cosmetics, Inc

• L’ORéAL PARIS

• Skin Research Laboratories

• Ame Pure

• SkinGen International Inc

• Grande Cosmetics LLC

• Guangzhou Boss Biological Technique Ltd

• Lashfactor London

Several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of Eyelashes enhancing agents. For instance, in August 2017, Estée Lauder has extended its Pure Color Envy line with a mascara which is said to create three looks.

The nylon fiber bristle side builds volume and lift while the silicone molded side is claimed to provide length and separation.

The global eyelashes enhancing agents market, based on type has been segmented into curling, lengthening, volumizing, and others. The lengthening segment held the largest share of the market in 2018.

Moreover, the volumizing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the preference of healthy and luscious looking eyelashes, especially among the young population.

