Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market is thriving worldwide according to a new research report

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

Market Overview

NVM Express Market, By Product

NVM Express Market, By Communication Standard

NVM Express Market, By Deployment Location

NVM Express Market, By Vertical

Geographic Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Appendix

The global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market size is projected to grow from USD 44.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 163.5 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 188 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 119 Tables and 62 figures is now available in this research.

NVMe SSDs hold the largest market because they are widely adopted as a storage solution in most of the verticals. This widespread adoption is mainly due to the benefits provided by NVMe SSDs.

SSDs were introduced into the market as a storage device that provides faster read/write operations and reduced latency compared with HDDs.

NVMe is an interface that was specifically designed for SSDs, and NVMe SSDs were introduced to provide better data storage and processing operations, and the lowest latency possible when compared with HDDs and traditional SSDs (SATA and SAS).

The BFSI vertical mainly offers customer-centric services. The adoption of digital platforms in this vertical is growing, which is expected to create huge amounts of digital data.

this vertical requires high security and should adhere to regulatory compliances. NVMe-based products such as SSDs, storage arrays, compatible servers, and other storage solutions are gaining traction in this vertical.

Key Players- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung) (South Korea), Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) (US), Intel Corporation (Intel) (US), Dell EMC (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US), Broadcom Inc.

(Broadcom) (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (Micron Technology) (US), Cisco Systems, Inc.

(Cisco) (US), Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba) (Japan), and NetApp, Inc. (NetApp) (US).

Competitive Landscape of Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches and Developments

3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

4.3 Innovators

4.4 Emerging Companies

