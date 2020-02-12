Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market witness high rate of growth in future according to a new research report

The global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market is valued at 1.20 billion USD in 2019 and is expected to reach 1.63 billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.23% between 2019 and 2025. The market is projected to influence its peers and parent market during the forecast years in terms of revenue and growth rate.

A fast-food restaurant, also known as a quick service restaurant (QSR) within the industry, is a specific type of restaurant that serves fast food cuisine and has minimal table service. Provincial trade policies, market entry barriers, and international disputes, as well as social, political, financial, and atmospheric circumstances, could potentially hinder the growth of the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market during the forecast period.

Owing to increasing industrialization and urbanization activities, raw material affluence, rising disposable incomes, rapid technology advancements, stable Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market structure, and favorable environment of the market are expected to rise more vigorously in the near future. The market is likely to pose impacts on the global manufacturing and transportation industry as surging revenue of the market could influence worldwide markets.



On the basis of types, the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Service



The Hardware Segment is divided into digital signage, kiosks, point of sales, handheld devices, digital menu cards, and others. The Software Segment is divided into inventory management, labor management, HR software, data analytics, restaurant operation, and others.

The software segment is projected to account for the largest share in the next coming years.

Leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) companies tend to adopt various activities such as product research, development, and advanced technologies in order to provide effective products in the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market and expand their consumer base.

The companies also perform several business expansions through mergers, acquisitions, ventures, and partnerships as well as product launches, and promotional activities to enlarge their global appearance and serving areas.

Major players in the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market include:

Verifone Systems Inc

HM Electronics, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SZZT Electronics

PAX Technology

Cognizant

Shenzhen Xinguodu

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Revel Systems

PAR Technology Corporation

LG

Delphi Display Systems, Inc

NCR Corporation

Panasonic Corporation



Currently, North America is dominating the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market structure in terms of demand and consumption. The region is likely to report a higher market share by 2025 due to rising consumption and other emerging industries that strengthen the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) demand in the region.

Europe is following North America and anticipated to remain at the same pace during the forecast period.