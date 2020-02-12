Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handling Market described in a new report

Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Storage Type (Cold Storage, and Room Temperature Storage), by Application (Drug Discovery, Forensic Investigation, DNA Extraction, Proteomics and Genomics Studies, and Others) by Ownership (Commercial, and Academic/Research) Forecast Period 2019-2025

Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handling market is expected to grow at CAGR of around 9.3% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be a potential market for biological sample handling due to the increasing R&D and investments by government organizations in life science research.

Asia-Pacific, despite having an economic slowdown in economies such as in India; the increasing public healthcare programs is expected to propel the region’s healthcare spending. Increasing biobanks and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, serve as the motivating factors for the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

The growing need for quality sample and the need for personalized treatment is a key attributor for the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

The major players that contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handling market include - Alliance Pharma PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Brooks Automation, Inc., Fisher BioServices, ReproCELL Europe Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Technidata.

The Asia-Pacific biological sample handling market growth is attributed to the rising demand for the quality sample that can be used in a wide range of applications such as a clinical trial, research, and molecular epidemiology studies. The availability of high-quality biospecimens is necessary for the development of precision medicine.

China contributes a major share in the Asia-Pacific Biological sample handling market and is expected to retain at its position by exhibiting the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. China contributed an overall share of 43% in the Asia-Pacific biological sample handling market and was valued at $71 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $124 billion in 2023.

The significant presence of biobanks along with rising investment in life science research are some of the prominent factors fueling the market growth in China. The country has a large existence of CROs, which in turn, propels the demand for biological sample handling, and especially advanced biological sample handlings, such as AI-based and automated solutions.

India is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific biological sample handling market

Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handling Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handling Market by Storage Type

Cold Storage

Room Temperature Storage

Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handlings Market by Application

Drug Discovery

Forensic Investigation

DNA Extraction

Proteomics and Genomics Studies

Others

Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handlings Market by Ownership

Commercial

Academic/Research

