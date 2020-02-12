Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market discussed in a new research report

Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By Industry (IT and Telecomm, BFSI, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Defense and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025
Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is anticipated to grow with CAGR of more than 12%. The VDI market in Asia-Pacific mainly driven by the contribution of major countries such as China, India, Japan and the rest of Asia-Pacific countries.
Digitalization in emerging economies such as India and China is further estimated to drive the growth of the market. VDI is sometimes referred to as server-based computing.
Therefore, the increasing number of secured internet servers in these countries propel the demand for VDI. In these economies, small and large enterprises routinely use desktop virtualization systems to achieve business continuity and expansion.
The VDI technology enables enterprises to save money, stretching the useful life of computing resources and increasing efficiency in provisioning infrastructure. These benefits of the VDI technology offer ample growth for the adoption of VDI by the small and medium enterprises in the region that further propel the market growth.
Report: www.omrglobal.com/request…ure-market
Some of the companies which are contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific VDI market include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMwazre Inc., and others.
The market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, industry, and country. Based on the deployment type, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based.
The cloud-based segment is anticipated to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. Based on the industry, the market is segmented into IT and Telecomm, BFSI, healthcare, aerospace &defense, and others.
On the basis of the country, the market covers the analysis of China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.
Report: www.omrglobal.com/industr…ure-market
The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.
Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Segmentation
Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud-Based
Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Industry
- IT and Telecomm
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
- Other
Report: www.omrglobal.com/report-…ure-market
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research company that endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to global clients. The company provides syndicate, customized market research report for over 20 business domains to customers across the globe. These reports provide valuable market insights to global clients in understanding the market trends and taking crucial business decisions. The company is serving global Fortune 500 companies, ...