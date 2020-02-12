Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market discussed in a new research report

Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By Industry (IT and Telecomm, BFSI, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Defense and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is anticipated to grow with CAGR of more than 12%. The VDI market in Asia-Pacific mainly driven by the contribution of major countries such as China, India, Japan and the rest of Asia-Pacific countries.

Digitalization in emerging economies such as India and China is further estimated to drive the growth of the market. VDI is sometimes referred to as server-based computing.

Therefore, the increasing number of secured internet servers in these countries propel the demand for VDI. In these economies, small and large enterprises routinely use desktop virtualization systems to achieve business continuity and expansion.

The VDI technology enables enterprises to save money, stretching the useful life of computing resources and increasing efficiency in provisioning infrastructure. These benefits of the VDI technology offer ample growth for the adoption of VDI by the small and medium enterprises in the region that further propel the market growth.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/request…ure-market

Some of the companies which are contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific VDI market include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMwazre Inc., and others.

The market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, industry, and country. Based on the deployment type, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based.

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. Based on the industry, the market is segmented into IT and Telecomm, BFSI, healthcare, aerospace &defense, and others.

On the basis of the country, the market covers the analysis of China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.

Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Asia-Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Industry

IT and Telecomm

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Other

