China Biological Sample Handling Market interpreted by a new report

China Biological Sample Handling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Storage Type (Cold Storage, and Room Temperature Storage), by Application (Drug Discovery, Forensic Investigation, DNA Extraction, Proteomics and Genomics Studies, and Others) by Ownership (Commercial, and Academic/Research) Forecast Period 2019-2025

China Biological Sample Handling market is expected to grow at CAGR of around 9.7% during the forecast period. China’s market has both medium and long-term potential in the biological sample handling market in the life science industry.

This is majorly due to its large pharmaceutical market size, presence of a number of biobanks, and fluctuating disease profile, Furthermore, the Chinese economy is becoming an R&D concentrated economy coupled with the presence of a wide range of CROs. A bio banking infrastructure plays a significant role in the collection, storage, and usage of human biological samples.

The major players that contribute to the growth of the China Biological Sample Handling market include - Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Brooks Automation, Inc., Fisher Bio Services, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Technidata

Chinese biobank development has made great progress in recent years. This is certainly due to the increasing recognition of the importance of investing in bio banking and research infrastructure, in particular, owing to which, the Government of China is significantly providing funding for biobanking.

The most recent and largest development in biobanks is the establishment of Shenzhen-based China National GeneBank (CNGB), a commercial genomics company.

Through the development of biobanks in the country, China is focusing on laying a foundation to promote the R&D of translational medicine, personalized medicine, and life science industry, in order to improve the treatment of most prevailing diseases in the country.

Stem cell therapy is a promising method for treating patients with a wide range of diseases and injuries. Increasing government funding for scientific research has promoted rapid developments in stem-cell research in China.

According to National Institutes of Health, China has been able to establish around 100 stem cell banks; 10 stem cell drugs are currently in the approval process, and more than 400 stem cell-based clinical trials were registered in the country in 2017. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the demand for biological sample handling in these clinical trials in China in the near future.

China has increased its investments in the biomedical research, invested heavily in stem cell research medicine in recent years.

China Biological Sample Handling Market Segmentation

China Biological Sample Handling Market by Storage Type

Cold Storage

Room Temperature Storage

China Biological Sample Handlings Market by Application

Drug Discovery

Forensic Investigation

DNA Extraction

Proteomics and Genomics Studies

Others

China Biological Sample Handlings Market by Ownership

Commercial

Academic/Research

