China Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market interpreted by a new report

China Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud Based), By Industry (IT and Telecomm, BFSI, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

China Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during forecast period. The factors that are augmenting the market growth include the availability of a large amount of enterprises data coupled with the rising adoption of the desktop virtualization services.

By the rapid development of cloud computing, internet & mobile Internet, and big data applications, the pace of building a global data center is accelerating. Moreover, China has many small and large companies that provide ample opportunity for the demand for desktop virtualization solutions.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/request…ure-market

Some of the companies which are contributing to the growth of the China VDI market include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMwazre Inc. and others.

Moreover, the increasing number of secured internet servers raises the demand for desktop virtualization services in small and large enterprises. The secured internet servers use the encryption technology for internet operations and data storage that offers a secured VDI for enterprises.

According to the World Bank in 2015, there were 26,989 secured internet servers in China that further increased to 622,142 in 2018.

Thus, the exponential growth in the number of secured internet servers fueling the demand for cloud based VDI solutions that contribute to the growth of the market in the country.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/industr…ure-market

The market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, and industry. Based on deployment type, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based.

Cloud based segment is anticipated to showcase significant growth during forecast period. Based on the industry, the market is segmented into IT and Telecomm, BFSI, healthcare, aerospace &defense, and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.

China Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Segmentation

China Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

China Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Industry

IT and Telecomm

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Other

Report: www.omrglobal.com/report-…ure-market